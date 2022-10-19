The mindboggling helicopter in a helipad artwork of 16-year-old Divine Solomon has finally been sold for N100k

The lad had become a viral sensation after a social worker identified as Ideba Edu Ele spotted him hawking the artwork on the streets of Calabar

Edu's interest in helping him sell the masterpiece led her to his family's doorstep, where she would discover that Solomon really needs help to succeed

A helicopter artwork of a talented 16-year-old schoolboy named Divine Solomon has fetched him over GH¢2,000 (N100k) following its sale.

Solomon was on Saturday, October 15, spotted innocently hawking his helicopter in a helipad artwork on the streets of Calabar and was being priced as low as N3,500.

Divine Solomon's artwork was finally sold for N100k. Photo Credit: @EduEle5

A kindhearted lady, Ideba Edu Ele, who was fetching water, had spotted the kid and publicised his work on Twitter, calling on netizens to buy it from N60k upward to support the lad's cause.

Edu helped Solomon sell his artwork for N100k

On Tuesday, October 18, Edu via a tweet revealed that Solomon's artwork had been sold and that she visited his house that day to inform his family.

The lady transparently notified the lad's mother that she got a total of N36k aside from the artwork sale.

In a subsequent tweet, she gave a breakdown of the N36k to be a product of four donations broken into N20k, N10k, N5k and N1k.

The lad's mother, identified as Funyi Bassey John, shed tears as she prayed for Edu, appreciating the young lady for caring for them.

According to Funyi, many persons had in the past made videos of their plight to no avail and this made her uncomfortable with Edu taking pictures or videos at first.

Solomon was abandoned by his father at the age of 8

Solomon, who is in SS 2, has a younger brother named Evare Solomon, in nursery 3, and they are solely raised by their mother.

Edu told YEN.com.gh that their father abandoned them when Solomon was eight years old and Evare was only three months old.

She said Funyi hawks food to fend for the family and has been doing it since 2014.

"His mother sells food, coconut rice and she hawks it on her head. She has been selling it since 2014, she has two children, Divine Solomon and Evare Solomon. Evare Solomon is in nursery 3.

"His father abandoned him when he was 8 years old. His younger brother was only 3 months then old and Solomon was 8 years old.

"She borrows money from Lapo and when she sells, she pays back."

Edu added that it is Solomon's dream to be an architect in future. She appealed to well-meaning people to help the talented boy in any way they can while appreciating the donations received already.

