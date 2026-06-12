Drama As Prophet Boadi Nyamekye Responds to Allegations of Fleeing Ghana for the US Over EOCO Probe
- Prophet Boadi Nyamekye has denied fleeing to the US amid EOCO investigations, citing family obligations
- He emphasised the importance of spending time with his wife and children in the US during his absence
- Prophet Nyamekye also refuted allegations of involvement with former Minister NAPO and claimed innocence amid ongoing scrutiny
Prophet Michael Boadi Nyamekye, the founder of the Maker's House Chapel International, has publicly responded to allegations of running to the US amid investigations by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).
On Thursday, June 4, 2026, The New Republic, a reputable Ghanaian-based media publication, sparked controversy and online debate over some allegations against the renowned prophet.
In a story they broke, they alleged that Prophet Nyamekye had fled Ghana to the US amid a serious probe into former Energy Minister and running mate of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 elections Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) by EOCO and its head, Raymond Archer.
According to the news outlet, the former Ghanaian minister is under EOCO investigation over a mathematical sets contract he signed while he was Education Minister and the man of God, with whom he reportedly has a close relationship, has become a person of interest in the matter.
Prophet Boadi Nyamekye responds to allegations
In an exclusive interview with the New Republic, an emotional Prophet Nyamekye, who has been outside Ghana for several months, denied the allegations of fleeing to the US over a case with EOCO.
He explained that he left Ghana to reunite with his wife and children, whom he had been based in the US for a few years now.
When asked why he chose to stay in the US instead of returning to Ghana, he explained that he had prioritised the welfare of his family and that he was not running from the law.
He said:
"I have been away from my wife and five children since 2023. I never spent a month with them. In 2025, I went to the US for my 19-year-old son’s graduation. I looked at my children, some as young as 14 and 16 and realised a lot had passed without me."
"What you can tell the whole world is that I need to spend time with my kids. They are the most important thing for me now."
Speaking about his relationship with NAPO, the Maker's House Chapel founder denied any involvement in the alleged EOCO probe into the controversial contracts.
He noted that he only visited the former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Manhyia South Constituency twice in his office during his tenure as minister during former president Nana Akufo-Addo's two terms in power.
He also responded to allegations of close ties with prominent NPP officials, including former Vice President Dr Bawumia, whom he urged Christians to support.
He also recounted past instances when he was accused of being affiliated with the NDC and building his church on government land.
He said:
"On my status DP, I displayed him. People called me asking, ‘Osofo, you can’t show that a politician is with you.’ I said that is hypocrisy. If you love somebody, you should tell."
"Men are not to be judged by their religion but by their capacity. He has the right capacity to do the right things for this nation."
In response to the uncertainty about his role in the Maker's House, Prophet Nyamekye, who currently worships with the Assemblies of God Church in the US, insisted that he led morning devotions and remained in contact with resident pastor Nii Armah, who currently runs the chapel in his absence.
He reiterated his innocence amid the allegations against him and denied being the subject of EOCO summons.
Prophet Nyamekye also added that he would eventually return to Ghana from the US at an appropriate time but was currently focused on his family.
8 fake pastors arraigned before court
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that eight fake pastors were arraigned before a Nigerian court on Friday, June 5, 2026.
The individuals faced allegations of breaching the law and taking advantage of people in the Anambra state.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh