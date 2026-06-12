Prophet Boadi Nyamekye has denied fleeing to the US amid EOCO investigations, citing family obligations

He emphasised the importance of spending time with his wife and children in the US during his absence

Prophet Nyamekye also refuted allegations of involvement with former Minister NAPO and claimed innocence amid ongoing scrutiny

Prophet Michael Boadi Nyamekye, the founder of the Maker's House Chapel International, has publicly responded to allegations of running to the US amid investigations by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Prophet Michael Boadi Nyamekye responds to allegations of fleeing Ghana for the US over an alleged probe by Raymond Archer's EOCO. Photo source: Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye, Ghanaweb

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, June 4, 2026, The New Republic, a reputable Ghanaian-based media publication, sparked controversy and online debate over some allegations against the renowned prophet.

In a story they broke, they alleged that Prophet Nyamekye had fled Ghana to the US amid a serious probe into former Energy Minister and running mate of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 elections Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) by EOCO and its head, Raymond Archer.

According to the news outlet, the former Ghanaian minister is under EOCO investigation over a mathematical sets contract he signed while he was Education Minister and the man of God, with whom he reportedly has a close relationship, has become a person of interest in the matter.

Prophet Boadi Nyamekye responds to allegations

In an exclusive interview with the New Republic, an emotional Prophet Nyamekye, who has been outside Ghana for several months, denied the allegations of fleeing to the US over a case with EOCO.

He explained that he left Ghana to reunite with his wife and children, whom he had been based in the US for a few years now.

When asked why he chose to stay in the US instead of returning to Ghana, he explained that he had prioritised the welfare of his family and that he was not running from the law.

He said:

"I have been away from my wife and five children since 2023. I never spent a month with them. In 2025, I went to the US for my 19-year-old son’s graduation. I looked at my children, some as young as 14 and 16 and realised a lot had passed without me."

"What you can tell the whole world is that I need to spend time with my kids. They are the most important thing for me now."

Speaking about his relationship with NAPO, the Maker's House Chapel founder denied any involvement in the alleged EOCO probe into the controversial contracts.

He noted that he only visited the former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Manhyia South Constituency twice in his office during his tenure as minister during former president Nana Akufo-Addo's two terms in power.

Eight alleged fake pastors are arraigned before the High court in Anambra State, Nigeria, for allegedly violating Homeland Security laws. Photo source: zamrznutitonovi, Igor Vershinsky/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He also responded to allegations of close ties with prominent NPP officials, including former Vice President Dr Bawumia, whom he urged Christians to support.

He also recounted past instances when he was accused of being affiliated with the NDC and building his church on government land.

He said:

"On my status DP, I displayed him. People called me asking, ‘Osofo, you can’t show that a politician is with you.’ I said that is hypocrisy. If you love somebody, you should tell."

"Men are not to be judged by their religion but by their capacity. He has the right capacity to do the right things for this nation."

In response to the uncertainty about his role in the Maker's House, Prophet Nyamekye, who currently worships with the Assemblies of God Church in the US, insisted that he led morning devotions and remained in contact with resident pastor Nii Armah, who currently runs the chapel in his absence.

He reiterated his innocence amid the allegations against him and denied being the subject of EOCO summons.

Prophet Nyamekye also added that he would eventually return to Ghana from the US at an appropriate time but was currently focused on his family.

8 fake pastors arraigned before court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that eight fake pastors were arraigned before a Nigerian court on Friday, June 5, 2026.

The individuals faced allegations of breaching the law and taking advantage of people in the Anambra state.

Source: YEN.com.gh