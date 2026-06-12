NDC's Nii Lante Vanderpuye has officially resigned as National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP)

The official stated his decision was driven by a desire to pursue a national executive role within the National Democratic Congress

Vanderpuye prior to this development, shared his readiness to contest for the political party's National Chairmanship position

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The National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has officially announced his resignation from his government position.

NDC National Coordinator Nii Lante Vanderpuye Resigns From DRIP Position, Wants to "Serve Party"

Source: UGC

In a statement he shared on his Facebook page on June 12, 2026, the politician explained that his decision is to pursue a national executive role within the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"After careful reflection, I have taken the decision to step down from my position as National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP)," the statement read.

"My resignation is to enable me to pursue a National Executive position within our great party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC). This decision is driven by my desire to continue serving our party and country in a different capacity, while contributing to the strengthening of our democratic traditions and institutions."

Nii hints at resignation as DRIP boss

The resignation occurred just days after the official made his intentions clear during a media interview.

Speaking on Citi Eyewitness News, he opened up about his plan to contest for the NDC National Chairmanship if the current National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, decides not to seek re-election.

The former Odododiodio Member of Parliament expressed his appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for the opportunity to lead the local development initiative. He described his time heading the programme as a privilege.

Vanderpuye noted: “It has been a great honour and privilege to serve as National Coordinator of a programme dedicated to transforming local infrastructure and improving livelihoods across our communities.”

Commitment to Mahama administration remains

The official stressed that leaving the infrastructure programme does not mean he is withdrawing from public service entirely.

He reaffirmed his full commitment to the current Mahama administration and the structural goals of the NDC moving forward.

“I remain fully committed to the vision of President Mahama’s administration and the core values of the National Democratic Congress," Vanderpuye wrote.

Read Nii Lante Vanderpuye's full resignation statement in the Facebook post below.

Source: YEN.com.gh