Ghanaian car dealer Falaa Cars questioned why many Ghanaians overlook Kantanka vehicles despite embracing foreign brands

He praised the Kantanka Obrempong pickup, describing it as solid, cheaper, and worth considering over some popular foreign pickups

Falaa Cars argued that Ghanaians must give local car brands more support instead of doubting Ghanaian-made products

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Ghanaian car dealer and TikTok personality, Falaa Cars, has sparked conversation after questioning why many Ghanaians continue to ignore Kantanka vehicles while embracing foreign brands.

Ghanaian car dealer, Falaa Cars, backs Kantanka Obrempong over foreign pickups. Image credit: Freepik, Kantanka Automobile gh, BYD

Source: UGC

In a video, the outspoken car dealer suggested that Ghana had its own promising automobile brand long before some of the foreign car brands currently gaining attention became popular.

According to him, Kantanka had already introduced impressive car features in the 1990s, including voice reverse alerts, yet many Ghanaians refused to support the local brand.

Falaa Cars questioned Ghanaians over Kantanka snub

Falaa Cars compared Kantanka’s journey to brands such as BYD and Jetour, which many Ghanaians have now accepted on the market.

He argued that BYD may have started gaining attention years later, but Ghanaians are now comfortable buying such brands, while Kantanka, which came earlier with locally made ideas, still struggles for public trust.

In his view, the problem is not always about quality but rather the mindset of some Ghanaians towards locally made products.

He said many people are quick to doubt Ghanaian innovation but are ready to spend huge amounts on foreign vehicles, even when local options are available.

Falaa Cars mentioned Obrempong pick-up truck

Falaa Cars also drew attention to the Kantanka Obrempong pickup truck, describing it as a solid vehicle that deserves more attention.

He questioned whether many Ghanaians have even tested or experienced the Obrempong before dismissing it.

According to him, the pickup has a strong build and should be considered by buyers looking for durable vehicles.

He said:

“BYD came in 2003, but Kantanka came way back in the 90s with voice reverse sound and all. Still, Ghanaians said they wouldn’t patronise it. Now they have accepted Jetour, BYD, and others. Have you seen Kantanka’s pickup truck, Obrempong? Have you ever had a feel of the Obrempong? The car is solid. How much is that car? The worst it can go for is GH₵600,000, but they will overlook it and go buy Hilux and others.”

He further suggested that the vehicle may cost around GH₵600,000 at most, but some buyers would rather ignore it and spend similar or even higher amounts on foreign pickups such as the Toyota Hilux.

Kantanka debate grows

His comments have reopened the long-running debate about why local automobile brands struggle to gain strong support in Ghana.

While some people believe Kantanka vehicles need stronger marketing, better after-sales service and wider visibility, others argue that Ghanaians must first develop confidence in locally made products.

Check out some comments below:

Messiah_2 commented:

"6 billion, how much is a European car?"

XULTRAL TECHSYSTEMS commented:

"Don’t mind them, bro."

Frimps commented:

"Tell them ooo🤣🤣🤣they’re not serious, brother."

Bezoz the trucker commented:

"Oh, senior man, we don’t love our own ooo 🤔."

Elichris Hilfiger commented:

"Let a black man show a black man a diamond…he will tell you it’s fake. But let a white man show the same diamond to a black man…he will believe him and start praising him."

Watch the TikTok video of his explanation below:

Falaa Cars argues that Ghana cannot continue to celebrate foreign innovation while refusing to support its own.

For him, Kantanka has shown enough potential over the years, and vehicles like the Obrempong pickup deserve a fair chance on the Ghanaian market.

His remarks have since got many social media users talking about local production, national pride, and the need to support Ghanaian-made cars.

Kantanka Automobile is reportedly set to introduce a Ghana-made Abossey Okai macho into the local market. Image credit: Kantanka Legacy, Asanteman News

Source: UGC

Kantanka to introduce Abossey Okai Macho

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kantanka's reported new Abossey Okai macho is currently undergoing testing ahead of a possible release.

The Ghana-made truck could soon offer traders and small businesses a local alternative to imported machos.

Photos of the vehicle have sparked excitement online as many await its official launch and specifications.

Source: YEN.com.gh