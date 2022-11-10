An accomplished Ghanaian lawyer who graduated top of his class when he was called to the Bar has become an Attorney in Georgea, USA

Emmanuel Kyei, as his name goes, has two master's degrees as well as a doctorate degree in Law

He hopes that his journey will inspire other young people aspiring for greater heights in life

Emmanuel Kyei, a brilliant Ghanaian-born lawyer is making a name for himself as one of the outstanding Ghanaian professionals in Law in the United States of America.

On November 8, 2022, he was sworn in as an Attorney in the state of Georgia. Acknowledging this in a LinkedIn post, the brilliant legal mind indicated:

It's official! I was sworn in this November 8, 2022, as an Attorney in the state of Georgia!! I am grateful to the Honorable Judge Paige Reese Whitaker of the Superior Court of Fulton County for bestowing such an honor on me.

Where Emmanuel Kyei's achievements started from

His success has been long coming, from the moment he graduated with his first degree in Law from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2014.

Two years after that, Emmanuel became the valedictorian among his peers when he successfully completed the requirements and was called to the Bar at the Ghana School of Law.

Other qualifications of Emmanuel Kyei

He received the highest law school academic honors, "Mensah Sarbah" Memorial Prize, and the inaugural "Daniel Prize" award.

Emmanuel holds both a Juris Doctorate (JD) and an LLM in Banking, Corporate, Finance, and Securities Law from the University of Georgia School of Law (USA) as well as an MBA in Business Administration and Management from the University of South Wales (UK).

He is currently a Corporate Attorney at Baker Donelson, a US-based law firm with more than 650 attorneys and public policy advisors and 23 offices across 11 states and Washington, DC, and serves on the Founders’ Advisory Board of the Georgia Criminal Law Review of his alma mater.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the accomplished legal mind hopes his journey will inspire the Ghanaian youth to never give up on their dreams and never be afraid to take risks necessary to achieve their goals.

