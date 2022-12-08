Adejoke Lasisi, a talented Nigerian designer, has turned waste pure water sachets into a beautiful dress

The woman, who works in the environmental sector, posed in the colourful outfit in pictures posted online

Some social media commenters who spotted the photos on the internet were utterly blown away by the stunning outfit

Africa has a waste plastic pollution problem, but some creatives are helping to turn them into usable products to solve the rising menace.

Adejoke Lasisi, a Nigerian creative who works in the environmental sector, has turned waste pure water sachets into a colourful dress.

How Adejoke Lasisi makes dresses from pure water sachets

Per Ghana-based CEO of Mckingtorch Makafui Awuku, the Nigerian designer makes fabric from waste pure water sachets and uses the kente weaving system to bring it alive in beautiful prints.

Photos of Adejoke Lasisi.

''My colleague and friend Adejoke Lasisi who works in the environment space in Nigeria makes fabric from pure water sachet waste, and she uses the kente weaving system to make it come alive in wonderful prints. See the dress she is wearing? It’s from recycled plastic waste bags,'' he shared with photos.

Lasisi was captured in the company of loved ones as she flaunted the beautiful dress. She paired her look with a coordinating bag.

While most commenters gushed over Lasisi, some were utterly blown away by the dress.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Photo of Adejoke Lasisi.

Netizens wowed by Adejoke Lasisi's dress

Snr Emily Trudy posted:

Oh, you kidding! This is beautiful.

Nun Ana reacted:

Wow, I really want to learn it.

Aask Selasi Awerwra commented:

Absolutely gorgeous! Wooooaaaaw.

Josephine Ndanemah reacted:

This is beautiful.

Dziany Stella said:

Wow, if only we had lots of blessed minds and hands.

Maame Abena Ruth reacted:

But on the real, people get head and they're thinking waaaa, look at me, I'm here eating banku.

Roos Als posted:

I am wowed; very impressive!

Catherine Michelle commented:

Beautiful and über creative.

Adejoke Lasisi said:

Thank you so much for sharing my brother Mckingtorch Makafui Awuku I really appreciate it.

Esi Ladi posted:

Wow! Awesome!

Ghanaian Man Uses Wood To Make Clothes, Slippers and Bag

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the YouTube channel FIRST TV GHANA caused an online stir when they posted a social media video showing how a Ghanaian man could make garments, slippers, and bags from wood. Many wondered how he was able to make the products, considering that wood is not a typical fabric material.

Others were impressed and lamented how Ghanaians have talent but do not have the necessary support to bring their innovations to light or produce them on a large scale.

In the video, the Ghanaian man was shown wearing the clothes and slippers he made from wood and standing by the wooden bag.

