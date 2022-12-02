YouTube channel, FIRST TV GHANA, posted a video on social media that showed how a Ghanaian made clothes, slippers and bags from wood

The video of what the Ghanaian man has accomplished has since been going around on social media, and several netizens can't get enough of it

Many are impressed that he thought out of the box to create products from such an unusual material as wood

YouTube channel FIRST TV GHANA caused an online stir when they posted a social media video showing how a Ghanaian man could make garments, slippers and bags from wood. Many wondered how he was able to make the products, considering that wood is not a typical fabric material.

Man makes clothes, slippers and bags out of wood. Photo credit: FIRST TV GHANA

Source: Facebook

Others were impressed and lamented how Ghanaians have talent but do not have the necessary support to bring their innovations to light or produce them on a large scale. In the video, the Ghanaian man was shown wearing the clothes and slippers he made from wood and standing by the wooden bag.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh samples reactions from netizens about the man who made items out of wood

Some internet users wondered if he felt comfortable with what he was wearing and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Sweetpea Pernel said:

Wow! Pure talent

Okuntade Joy added:

Nice one, keep it up! Make africa proud

Kofi Seth asked:

Egya s) ne mu a na )b3 hunu! What invention is this?

Danny Azay jokingly remarked:

Gorilla cloth invention

Bamfo and Bill: Meet the 2 Ghanaian brothers making fancy clothing from plastic waste

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about the founders of Boie and Bill, a local fashion firm that creates elegant apparel out of plastic garbage. Two young fashion designers, Elisha Ofori Bamfo and his brother Calvin Bill created the fashion company. Due to their vibrant and environmentally friendly inventions, Bamfo and Bill have recently gained international attention.

The two young fashion designers have been active in the nation's fashion industry for a while, producing eye-catching, colourful garments from trash like plastic and shattered mirrors.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh