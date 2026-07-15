A new photo showing March and March leaders standing together emerged after days of speculation about a split within the anti-illegal immigration movement

The tension followed a private meeting Nkosikhona Ndabandaba and Ngizwe Mchunu held with President Ramaphosa ahead of the 30 June nationwide protests, without Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's knowledge

Ndabandaba also took to Facebook on 6 July to celebrate Ngobese-Zuma's birthday with a public message of support, further signalling solidarity within the movement

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, anti-illegal immigration activist Nkosikhona "Phakelumthakathi" Ndabandaba, and Estcourt Mayor Mduduzi Myeni appeared together in a new photograph that surfaced amid mounting speculation about a fracture within the March and March Movement.

Good News for SA's March and March as Jacinta Zuma and Phakelumthakathi Reunite in amid Rift Rumours

Source: Getty Images

The image emerged after days of tension that had threatened to unravel the movement's leadership.

The friction centred on a private meeting that Ndabandaba and fellow activist Ngizwe Mchunu held with President Cyril Ramaphosa on the eve of the 30 June nationwide protests, a gathering that reportedly took place without the knowledge of other key figures in the movement.

Ngobese-Zuma subsequently confirmed that she had not been present and had no prior awareness of the meeting.

Her confirmation added fuel to growing suspicion that a serious rift had opened at the top of the movement, and social media amplified the speculation rapidly, with many users accusing Mchunu and Ndabandaba of accepting a bribe to soften the impact of the planned protests.

Jacinta and Phakelumthakath's photo signals united front

The photograph of the three leaders standing together was widely interpreted as an attempt to counter those narratives.

Mayor Myeni, who has been a prominent and consistent voice calling for undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa, added weight to the show of solidarity by appearing alongside the others.

Online reactions were divided, however. While some South Africans expressed relief at the apparent reconciliation and welcomed the visible show of unity, others remained unconvinced, continuing to question the motivations behind Ndabandaba and Mchunu's decision to meet with the President without informing the broader leadership.

See the photo of the March and March leaders as shared on X (Twitter):

Source: YEN.com.gh