Nollywood actress Judy Austin has filed a defamation suit against veteran actress Rita Edochie at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja

Court documents show Judy Austin is demanding N1 billion in damages alongside a formal retraction published in national newspapers and on social media

The lawsuit also seeks a court order restraining Rita Edochie from making further statements, with the veteran actress yet to respond publicly

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has initiated legal proceedings against veteran actress Rita Edochie, filing a defamation suit at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja and demanding N1 billion in damages.

Judy Austin drags Rita Edochie to court over alleged defamatory remarks, demanding N1 billion in damages. Image credit: Judy Austin, Rita Edochie

Source: Facebook

Court documents circulating online confirm that Judy Austin is listed as the claimant in the case, with Rita Edochie named as the respondent.

What Judy Austin is seeking from the court

Beyond the N1,000,000,000 in general damages, Judy Austin is requesting that the court compel Rita Edochie to publish a full and unreserved retraction and apology across at least two widely circulated national newspapers, as well as on her personal social media platforms.

The suit further requests a restraining order to prevent Rita Edochie from allegedly making or circulating additional defamatory statements.

Austin is also asking the court to order the removal of statements she describes as defamatory from online platforms, in addition to legal costs associated with pursuing the matter.

Background to the legal dispute

The lawsuit arises against the backdrop of prolonged public commentary surrounding Judy Austin's marriage to actor Yul Edochie, and remarks Rita Edochie had previously made in connection with issues involving the actor's family.

The two actresses have been figures at the centre of a widely discussed domestic matter within Nigerian entertainment circles.

By taking the matter to court, Judy Austin has shifted the dispute from the public domain into a formal legal arena, where both sides will be required to present their positions before a judge.

Rita Edochie has not issued any public statement in response to the suit at the time of publication.

The case continues to draw significant attention from Nollywood followers and the wider public.

The Instagram post of the lawsuit documents is below.

Nigel Gaisie sues ATV presenter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie initiated legal action against a presenter over alleged defamatory comments.

The cleric shared a copy of the legal notice signed by his lawyer, Peter Kwasi Nimo, on Facebook on July 6, 2026.

The presenter was given a seven-day ultimatum to issue an unreserved apology or face full legal consequences.

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Source: YEN.com.gh