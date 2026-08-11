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Nigerian artist Davido recently sat down for an interview where he reflected on welcoming twin children with his wife, Chioma

The Afrobeats superstar revealed the twins, a boy and a girl, have shifted his priorities and drawn him closer to everyday family life

Davido also spoke about trading luxury for simplicity, sharing how he and Chioma make regular family outings in a small Toyota

Afrobeats superstar Davido has opened up about his life as a father, sharing an emotional reflection on his twin children with his wife, Chioma.

Davido opens up about twin children with Chioma, sharing how fatherhood changed his life. Image credit: Davido

Source: Facebook

In a recent interview, the singer spoke about the joy of welcoming the twins, describing the experience as beautiful and sharing that he and Chioma often find themselves admiring their children.

Davido on fatherhood and family life with Chioma

Davido said he and his wife sometimes sit together and marvel at the twins, expressing amazement at the children they have created.

According to him, becoming a father to the twins has given him a different perspective on family and life.

The singer revealed that the twins, a boy and a girl, have brought him closer to everyday family experiences.

He explained that, unlike before when his lifestyle involved moving in and out frequently, he now enjoys spending more time at home with his children.

Davido described this period as the first time he has truly experienced being around his child every day, calling it an amazing journey. He said the opportunity to be present and involved in his children’s daily lives has been meaningful to him.

The music star also shared how fatherhood has changed the way he enjoys simple moments.

Despite having luxury cars, Davido shared that he and his family sometimes use a small Toyota for regular outings, including trips to stores to buy items for their children.

He explained that doing normal activities, such as shopping and spending time together, helps keep him grounded and reminds him that his actions affect not only him but also his children and family.

Davido praises Chioma and his family background

Davido also spoke highly of his background, noting that he comes from a family that has maintained a respected name over the years.

He added that having a family of his own has helped him stay focused, while praising Chioma as a free-spirited person who has also brought balance into his life.

The singer’s comments have touched fans, with many praising his openness about fatherhood and celebrating the softer side of the superstar beyond his music career.

The Facebook video of Davido is below.

Fan reactions to Davido's fatherhood story

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from fans in response to Davido's interview.

Rosemary El Edosom wrote:

"Joy of every parent is to be in the same house with their kids."

Butshabethu said:

"Famous twins JJ."

Ben Eunice Nnka added:

"May God protect them."

Davido's story behind the "Aye" video vixen

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Davido shared the story behind the unexpected casting change in his hit song "Aye" music video.

He explained that the original video vixen could not participate due to a pageant contract, leading the production team to use her make-up artist instead.

The singer later clarified that there was no fallout between the original vixen and the make-up artist following the casting change.

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Source: YEN.com.gh