Nollywood actress Judy Austin has filed a lawsuit against her former husband, Emmanuel Obasi, demanding N1 billion in damages

The second wife of Yul Edochie claims that Obasi made defamatory public statements about their past marriage that damaged her reputation

The legal action against Emmanuel Obasi is not the only court case Judy Austin has reportedly pursued in recent days, as she has sued Rita Edochie

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Nollywood actress Judy Austin has filed a lawsuit against her former husband, Emmanuel Obasi, demanding N1 billion in damages over statements she alleges have damaged her public image and reputation.

Judy Austin sues ex-husband Emmanuel Obasi for N1bn over defamation claims. Image credit: Judy Austin, TopNiajaBlog

Source: Facebook

Court documents that began circulating online indicate that the actress is pursuing legal redress over what she characterises as defamatory claims made by Obasi in public forums relating to their former marriage and the circumstances surrounding it.

Judy Austin takes Obasi to court

Obasi had made several public statements about his relationship with Judy and events connected to their time together.

The actress disputes those claims and is now seeking a court ruling that would hold him accountable for what she describes as harmful and misleading portrayals of her before the public.

The lawsuit arrives against the backdrop of prolonged controversy surrounding Judy Austin, her previous marriage to Obasi, and her relationship with actor Yul Edochie.

That relationship drew widespread public attention and has remained a topic of discussion in Nigerian entertainment circles.

Second defamation case reportedly filed

The legal action against Obasi is not an isolated move. Judy Austin has also reportedly filed a separate lawsuit against actress Rita Edochie over allegedly defamatory remarks, with an identical demand of N1 billion in damages.

The actress has consistently maintained that a number of the claims made about her in public are false, and has indicated that she intends to pursue legal channels rather than engage in public disputes to address them.

As court proceedings develop, both sides are expected to present evidence before the court.

The Instagram post of Judy Austin's lawsuit against her husband is below.

Vincent Assafuah threatens to sue Hopeson Adorye

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Old Tafo MP Vincent Assafuah issued a formal legal demand against Hopeson Adorye over a Facebook post linking him to the Ghana Today podcast.

Adorye's post, published around 8 August 2026, attributed ownership of the Ghana Today platform to Assafuah and warned of a response 'in equal measure'.

Assafuah's legal team gave Adorye a 48-hour ultimatum to retract the post and publish an apology or face court proceedings.

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Source: YEN.com.gh