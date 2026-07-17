A Zanu-PF MP tabled a proposal in parliament urging Zimbabwe to expel roughly 25 000 South Africans living in the country

MP Clemence Chiduwa framed the move as a reciprocal response to the mass departure of over 100 000 Zimbabweans from South Africa since May

Zimbabwe's Justice Minister swiftly rejected the proposal, stating that President Mnangagwa would not endorse the expulsion of fellow Africans

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A Zanu-PF member of parliament has urged Zimbabwe's legislature to expel an estimated 25 000 South African nationals from the country, citing the principle of diplomatic reciprocity following the large-scale repatriation of Zimbabwean citizens from South Africa.

Zimbabwean MP Calls for Expulsion of 25 000 South Africans From The Country

Source: Twitter

MP Clemence Chiduwa tabled the proposal before parliament as the two neighbouring countries continue to navigate the humanitarian and diplomatic fallout from a wave of anti-immigration demonstrations in South Africa.

Chiduwa's case for reciprocity against South Africa

The proposal came against the backdrop of a significant migration crisis. Between 60 000 and nearly 100 000 Zimbabwean nationals are reported to have left South Africa since May, following ultimatums issued by anti-immigration groups, including March and March, which demanded that undocumented migrants depart before 30 June.

Chiduwa drew a direct line between that exodus and Zimbabwe's obligations to its own citizens, challenging fellow legislators to consider an eye-for-an-eye approach.

"In diplomacy, there is a policy of reciprocity. Our people are being chased away from South Africa at the moment. In Zimbabwe, we have at least 25 000 South Africans," he told parliament. "Don't you think, in the spirit of reciprocity, there is a need for us to chase these South Africans back to their country?"

Zimbabwe's Justice Minister rejects the proposal

The suggestion drew an immediate rebuttal from Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, who indicated that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had no intention of endorsing such a measure.

"As Zimbabwe, we are friends with everyone. Our culture dictates that when our children visit, and then they want to come back, we just accept them," Ziyambi told parliament.

The minister reaffirmed that Zimbabwe would maintain an open and welcoming posture towards visitors and residents from across the African continent, regardless of the tensions unfolding across its southern border.

The Zimbabwean government's response signals a deliberate effort to avoid escalating the diplomatic strain with Pretoria, even as the scale of returnees continues to place pressure on both nations to address the consequences of the crisis.

Source: YEN.com.gh