Private legal practitioner Charles Owusu Juanah issued a public warning to NPP members about a reported wave of upcoming arrests

Juanah made the claim while reacting to the 20-year imprisonment of NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako

The lawyer described recent state actions against opposition figures as deliberate political tactics and urged NPP members to exercise caution

Private legal practitioner Charles Owusu Juanah has alleged that approximately 43 members of the New Patriotic Party are being lined up for arrest by the governing National Democratic Congress administration, warning the opposition to prepare accordingly.

Juanah made the disclosure on Asaasepa Radio while responding to the 20-year prison sentence handed to NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Lawyer , Charles Owusu Juanah claims that more than 40 NPP members have been lined up for arrest after Chairman Wontumi's jail sentence. Photo credit: Charles Owusu Juanah & Chairman Wontumi.

Source: UGC

In a report by GhanaWeb, he characterised the growing legal actions against opposition figures as a coordinated political strategy rather than routine judicial proceedings.

Juanah's warning to the NPP

"I have also heard that about 43 members of the NPP have been lined up to be arrested. So, this is to the NPP: if you don't know, I am telling you," Juanah said during the broadcast.

He did not name the individuals allegedly targeted or specify the nature of the anticipated charges, but his remarks drew attention to what he described as an accelerating pattern of state-directed legal pressure on opposition figures.

Juanah also questioned the appropriateness of the judiciary's involvement in what he considered politically motivated cases.

Referring to the sentence imposed on Chairman Wontumi.

He said: "This is a political game. So disappointing. It is not right that the court has begun to engage itself in these things. Twenty years' imprisonment? Look at the woman who has given birth and has been jailed for one year, on which charge, under which constitution? What is this? It is really concerning."

Chairman Wontumi's sentencing

Bernard Antwi Boasiako's 20-year prison sentence served as the backdrop for Juanah's remarks and appears to have prompted fresh concern within NPP circles about the legal exposure facing party figures under the current administration.

Juanah urged NPP members to exercise maximum prudence in the coming weeks, citing what he described as credible information pointing to further detentions.

He stopped short of identifying the source of his intelligence but framed his statement as an advisory to the party at large.

Afenyo-Markin warns Attorney General over Wontumi's sentencing

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, issued a direct warning to the Attorney General, Dr Dominic, after Chairman Wontumi received a 20-year sentence.

Afenyo-Markin predicted the NDC would lose the 2028 elections, leaving current officials exposed to prosecution under an NPP government.

The Minority Leader also called on the government to release all political prisoners, insisting that Chairman Wontumi deserves justice.

Source: YEN.com.gh