Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma criticised Zimbabweans for pushing to stop South African duo Mafikizolo's Victoria Falls concert amid regional anti-immigrant tensions

Zimbabwean content creator Sis Melly's Diaries amplified calls for the South African duo's July 5 Econet Zimbabwe show to be cancelled, which eventually happened

Jacinta's Facebook post complaining about the backlash to South African artists sparked massive outrage from Zimbabweans and other Africans

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma sparked outrage on social media after complaining about Zimbabweans calling for South Africans artists to be stopped from performing in their country.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma comes under fire after complaining about Zimbabweans calling for the cancellation of a South African artist's performance. Image credit: NewsLiveSA/YouTube, @matigary

Source: Twitter

On Monday, June 29, a Zimbabwean content creator, Sis Melly’s Diaries, called for the cancellation of an upcoming performance by the South African duo Mafikizolo in Zimbabwe amid anti-immigrant tensions plaguing the region.

Econet Zimbabwe had scheduled a concert to be held in Victoria Falls on July 5.

Promotion for the event showed the South African group was billed to perform, sparking huge backlash on social media.

Sis Melly’s Diaries amplified the message, noting that it was completely out of line to have SA artists performing in Zimbabwe at such a time.

In recent months, South Africa has been rocked by anti-immigrant protests led by Jacinta’s organisation, March and March, which have sparked fear and unrest in immigrant communities and led to a diplomatic row involving South Africa and its neighbours over the treatment of their citizens.

The Facebook video shared by Sis Melly’s Diaries is below.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma reacts to Mafikizolo saga

Following the backlash over the booking of the South African group, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, whose organisation remains at the centre of the anti-immigrant backlash, responded on social media.

In a post shared to her Facebook handle, Jacinta slammed Zimbabweans for appearing to fight to stop South African artists from entering their country harder than they fight their government.

“Zimbabweans are uniting to say South African artists Mafikizolo mustn’t perform in Zimbabwe… the very same people who can’t unite to fight their own government who oppresses them?? 🤣🤣🤣 The jokes write themselves,” she wrote.

Jacinta’s post sparked outrage among Zimbabweans and other Africans who slammed her for being hypocritical.

The Facebook post shared by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, reacting to Zimbabweans pushing against Mafikizolo, is below.

Jacinta's complaints were to no avail as reports later emerged that Mafikizolo's appearance at the concert was cancelled, sparking joy among Zimbabweans and other Africans.

The Facebook post with details of the cancellation is below.

Reactions to Jacinta criticising Zimbabweans over Mafikizolo

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the South African anti-immigrant activist, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, fighting with Zimbabweans.

Phi Simela said:

"But how do you expect people to dance to Mafikizolo amid this situation. People are saying the timing is wrong, and it's true."

Charmaine Madzonga wrote:

"Same slogan, mamakhe; ‘South Africa for South Africans, Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans.' I think that's the slogan working in every African country."

Rumbie Katsa Dairies commented:

"It's just the beginning, you will see 🔥. Flames, we are going for South Africa trucks 1 by 1."

Gerald Elijah Nare said:

"The portion you are preparing for others will be served times two to you, MaNgobese, if God is truly there. One day, you shall see."

Anti-immigrant activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma expresses heartbreak as Bafana Bafana exit the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sparking joyous reactions from Africans. Image credit: Tshepo Msimango, Koketšo Motau

Source: Facebook

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma cries over Bafana loss

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma expressed heartbreak following South Africa's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a Facebook post, she complimented the team for a valiant albeit ultimately unsuccessful performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh