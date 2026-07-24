March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese pushed back against President John Mahama's criticism of South Africa's response to xenophobic attacks on Ghanaians

Mahama disclosed that Ghana chartered three flights to evacuate its citizens from South Africa amid the violence

The Ghanaian president called on the African Union to intervene, warning the attacks threatened African unity and integration

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has responded to President John Mahama's public criticism of South Africa's handling of recent xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

Ngobese-Zuma, who is known for her anti-immigrant stance, reacted to footage shared on X in which Mahama addressed an African Union delegation at the Jubilee House in Accra.

Jacinta Ngobese responds to President John Mahama's public criticism of South Africa's handling of recent xenophobic attacks. Credit: Ernest Ankomah/RAJESH JANTILAL

Source: Getty Images

In the video, Mahama criticised South African authorities of failing to act decisively against those fuelling the violence.

In her response on X, she questioned why Mahama was directing attention at South Africa rather than confronting the domestic conditions that drive Ghanaians to emigrate in the first place.

Ngobese-Zuma argued that the economic and social challenges within Ghana were at the root of the migration, and that those underlying issues deserved priority from the Ghanaian government.

Ghana's Parliament has also weighed in on the matter, with the Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa-led foreign affairs committee previously indicating that Ghana was considering legal action against South Africa over the attacks on its nationals.

Jacinta Ngobese: March and March Leader Fires Back at Mahama Over Comments on Xenophobia

Source: Twitter

What else did Mahama say about South Africa?

Mahama said Ghana’s decision to raise the issue of xenophobia was not intended to undermine relations with South Africa but to promote transparency and accountability.

“I told them that Ghana does not harbour any malice against South Africa, but we are raising it so it gives them the platform to explain what they are doing to the world."

The president noted in a statement on Facebook that earlier in the week, a special envoy dispatched by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Accra for direct talks with Ghana's president.

The president described the attacks as a direct contradiction of the principles of African solidarity and the broader push for continental integration, arguing that ignoring the root causes of the violence would not make them disappear.

He highlighted the financial burden Ghana has incurred in evacuating its citizens from South Africa, saying the scale and impact of the attacks warranted continental attention.

Jacinta criticises South African courts

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ngobese-Zuma criticised South African courts over a ruling that ordered Home Affairs to grant a Nigerian naturalisation within 15 days.

Amid warnings facing the relevant minister, the March and March leader raised a conflict of interest concern, noting the presiding judge is herself a naturalised citizen of the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh