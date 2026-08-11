Congo's Ebola outbreak has recorded over 2,000 deaths from 4,381 confirmed cases, making it the second-largest in history

The Bundibugyo strain behind the outbreak has no approved vaccines or treatments, with clinical trials only just beginning in Ituri province

Health workers have gone on strike over unpaid wages while rebel conflict and poor roads continue to block access to affected communities

Congo's Ebola outbreak has claimed more than 2,000 lives, with government data confirming 2,011 deaths from 4,381 confirmed cases as of August 11.

This milestone was reached at a pace nearly three times faster than the catastrophic 2014-2016 outbreak that remains the deadliest in history.

Health workers in protective gear wave inside an Ebola treatment centre in Bunia, Congo. Credit: Dieudonne Dirole

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AP reported that the outbreak was officially declared on 15 May, though genomic sequencing indicates transmission began as early as February.

Health officials say the first 1,000 deaths took roughly nine weeks to accumulate; the toll then doubled in approximately three weeks, a trajectory that indicates response efforts are failing to keep pace with the spread.

Unlike most previous outbreaks, the current crisis is driven by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, for which no approved vaccines or treatments exist.

Clinical trials for potential interventions have begun in Ituri province in eastern Congo, which serves as the epicentre.

The outbreak has produced a case fatality rate of 45.9%, higher than the 39.6% recorded during the 2014-2016 West Africa outbreak, which the World Health Organisation attributes in part to patients presenting symptoms late or not seeking care at all.

Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom, noted that in the absence of effective vaccines, controlling the outbreak depends entirely on identifying cases quickly and isolating patients in secure facilities. In a region marked by armed conflict and disrupted communications, he warned that "identifying cases early enough to prevent spread can be impossible."

This is Congo's 17th Ebola outbreak and its largest. The first Ebola virus was identified in 1976 near the Ebola River in what is now the country.

Response Overwhelmed by Multiple Obstacles

Several compounding factors are hampering containment across the five eastern provinces affected.

Many health workers have stopped working to protest unpaid wages since the outbreak was declared, while rebel activity, deteriorating roads, and communication blackouts have restricted access to remote communities.

The WHO regional director for Africa, Dr Mohamed Yakub Janabi, told reporters on Monday that authorities are "chasing the virus, the virus is ahead of us."

The WHO also acknowledged that early cases were misattributed to malaria and typhoid, and that initial laboratory testing targeted a more common Ebola strain rather than Bundibugyo, further delaying accurate diagnosis.

Dr Jean-Marie Akandabo, who is treating patients at a clinic in Ituri, described the death toll as "alarming" and called for response efforts to be doubled in affected areas. He also cited inadequate patient care and weak community engagement as the primary obstacles on the ground.

"We must not take this disease lightly, because it continues to kill and no one is safe," Dr Akandabo said.

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Source: YEN.com.gh