Judy Austin reportedly filed a defamation lawsuit against veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie over alleged defamatory statements

Rita Edochie said she was confused by the name on the lawsuit document, questioning who 'Mrs Yul Edochie' refers to

The actress demanded Judy Austin present legal documents confirming her marital status before she responds further to the suit

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Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has publicly responded to a defamation lawsuit reportedly filed against her by actress Judy Austin, raising questions about the name used to identify Judy in the legal document.

Rita Edochie responds to Judy Austin’s lawsuit with a bold challenge over a controversial title. Image credit: Rita Edochie, Judy Austin

Source: Facebook

After receiving a copy of the lawsuit, Rita Edochie published a lengthy statement on social media expressing confusion over the name listed on the document.

The title used was "Mrs Yul Edochie," which Rita said she does not recognise in connection with Judy Austin. According to Rita, the only person she associates with that name is Queen May Yul Edochie, actor Yul Edochie's first wife.

Rita Edochie's challenge over the 'Mrs Yul Edochie' title

Rita described the use of the name as provocative, framing it as a serious matter given the history surrounding Yul Edochie's marriages and the public controversy that has surrounded the situation.

She said that if Judy insists on being addressed as "Mrs Judith Yul Edochie," she must produce the relevant documents confirming the legal basis for that title before Rita will offer any further response to the lawsuit.

The defamation case is linked to the broader and widely followed dispute involving Judy Austin, Yul Edochie and Judy's former husband Emmanuel Obasi, a matter that has drawn sustained public attention across Nigeria.

Rita Edochie on marriage, betrayal and endurance

Beyond addressing the legal matter, Rita used her post to share views on women who remain in marriages marked by repeated betrayal.

She acknowledged that many women stay in difficult unions because of children, family expectations, financial pressures and emotional ties.

However, she drew a clear distinction between forgiveness and the acceptance of ongoing disrespect, arguing that patience and commitment in marriage should not translate into tolerating humiliation without limit.

The statement has extended what has become one of the more prominent public disputes in Nollywood in recent times, with both sides continuing to air their positions before a large and attentive online audience.

The Instagram post of Rita Edochie is below.

Jude Okoye files lawsuit against Peter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jude Okoye filed a lawsuit seeking to stop Peter from performing P-Square songs.

Jude claims he solely owns P-Square and only employed Peter as a dancer.

Peter pushed back, insisting he and Paul brought Jude into the music business.

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Source: YEN.com.gh