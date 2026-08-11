Australia Announces Minimum Citizenship Test Score for Foreigners in 2026

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the minimum passing score for immigrants sitting the 2026 citizenship test

Applicants must answer 20 multiple-choice questions within 45 minutes, with a non-negotiable requirement on the values section

The test forms a compulsory part of the citizenship by conferral process for permanent residents and eligible migrants

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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the minimum score that immigrants must achieve to pass the citizenship test, a mandatory requirement for those seeking to become Australian citizens by conferral in 2026.

The test comprises 20 multiple-choice questions, and candidates are given 45 minutes to complete it.

Australia's Department of Home Affairs reveals the minimum passing score of 75% for the 2026 citizenship test. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

To pass, applicants must correctly answer at least 15 of the 20 questions, which equals a score of 75%.

Australian values questions are non-negotiable

Within the overall assessment, five questions are specifically dedicated to Australian values. Candidates must answer all five correctly, regardless of their performance on the remaining questions.

A score below full marks on that section is an automatic disqualifier, even if the applicant meets the 75% overall threshold.

The test is designed to confirm that applicants possess a basic command of English and a working knowledge of what Australian citizenship entails.

Areas covered include the rights and responsibilities that come with citizenship, an understanding of the country itself, and a demonstrated commitment to the principles of freedom, respect, and equality that underpin Australian civic life.

No additional fee for the test

Candidates are not charged separately to sit the test. The cost is incorporated into the citizenship application fee already paid at the time of submission, meaning there are no further financial obligations when appearing for the assessment.

The Department of Home Affairs advises all prospective applicants to prepare thoroughly before sitting the test.

Official study materials are available through the government's online portal to assist candidates in familiarising themselves with the content.

The citizenship by conferral pathway is the route available to permanent residents and other eligible migrants wishing to formalise their status as Australian citizens.

Full requirements and preparation resources can be accessed directly through the Department of Home Affairs website.

Australia lists four work visa options for permanent residency

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia has outlined four categories of permanent work visas open to foreign nationals.

The Department of Home Affairs said the move is designed to accommodate a broad range of applicants, from regionally based employees to globally recognised high achievers and business investors.

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Source: YEN.com.gh