A successful Ghana Police Service applicant sent a heartfelt message to recruitment commentator Dora Esinam on August 10, 2026

The security service applicant claimed she received her appointment letter without the help of any influential contact or protocol

The post, which gathered 400 likes and 58 comments, sparked a heated debate among Ghanaians about fairness in the recruitment process

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A newly recruited Ghana Police Service officer has stirred conversation online after sharing a personal account that challenges a widely held belief about how the country's security service recruitment works.

A new Ghana Police Service recruit challenges rumoured recruitment norms, sharing her experience of obtaining her appointment without influential connections. Image credit: Ministry of Interior/FB

Source: UGC

The message was shared by Dora Esinam, a Facebook content creator known for posting updates on public sector recruitment exercises, on August 10, 2026.

Police applicant shares her success story

A successful applicant reached out to Dora Esinam directly, indicating that she had received her police appointment letter and was due to report the following day, all without relying on connections or insider influence.

"Good morning Dora, I hope you are good. I've been reading comments under most of your posts, and people think this whole recruitment is PROTOCOL," she wrote.

"I've gotten my Police appointment letter, and I will be reporting tomorrow, but before God and man, I never had protocol."

"I didn't know anyone, not even an assemblyman. I want to encourage your followers to have faith and pray, as the good Lord who has favoured me will favour them," the recruit wrote.

Dora Esinam did not make public the identity of the applicant when sharing the message with her audience.

The post resonated widely because many Ghanaians have long suspected that recruitment into the security services depends heavily on who an applicant knows rather than merit alone.

The Police recruit's claim of passing without knowing even a local Assemblyman, a relatively accessible community-level official, struck a nerve and offered a counternarrative many found both refreshing and hard to believe.

At the time of reporting, the post had accumulated 400 likes and 58 comments, with followers weighing in sharply on both sides of the debate.

The Facebook post below has the successful Police applicant sharing her story of how she secured her appointment letter to begin training.

Ghanaians react to successful police applicant's story

The story drew strong and divided opinions across social media.

Citizen Azure Albert said:

"We're not saying it's not possible, but based on Maths logic, this is 1 out of a gazillion scenario."

Enoch Didoney Amissah said:

"No one is saying without protocol you can't get your appointment letter, but the percentage is 5%."

Alfred Nseibo said:

"Lol. The person behind this post is trying to open up wounds that are trying to heal."

Felix Sarkcess said:

"One of those random 15 selected 😀😀😀."

Patricia Biedo said:

"How will I believe this?"

President Bola Tinubu approves the regularisation of 3,252 PTA teachers in the Federal Civil Service, enhancing job security in federal schools across Nigeria. Image credit: Al Jazeera

Source: UGC

President Tinubu approves new recruitment exercise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that thousands of Nigerian teachers who spent decades working in federal schools without permanent employment were finally set to receive civil service status, after President Bola Tinubu approved the regularisation of 3,252 Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) teachers.

Education Minister Dr Tunji Alausa announced the decision on Thursday, 6 August, through a statement from his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Ikharo Attah.

The affected teachers, drawn from Federal Unity Colleges and Federal Technical Colleges, will be employed under three categories: Education Officers, Assistant Education Officers, and Technical Instructors.

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Source: YEN.com.gh