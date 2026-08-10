Nollywood actress Chiamaka Nwokeukwu recently announced the end of her marriage, prompting fans to revisit an old anniversary post

The actress married her husband in April 2021 and shared a heartfelt message two years into the union, calling him her soulmate and best friend

The resurfaced post by the actress has sparked widespread discussion online about how much can change in a relationship over time

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A wedding anniversary message from Nollywood actress Chiamaka Nwokeukwu has taken on new significance after she publicly confirmed the end of her marriage, with fans digging up the emotional post she shared just two years into the union.

Nollywood actress Chiamaka Nwokeukwu's romantic anniversary message resurfaces after her marriage split. Image credit: Chiamaka Nwokeukwu

Source: Facebook

Chiamaka and her husband tied the knot in April 2021.

At around the two-year mark, the actress took to social media to pour her heart out about the marriage, describing the relationship in glowing terms that now feel bittersweet to many who have read them again in light of her separation announcement.

Chiamaka Nwokeukwu's anniversary words

In the post, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu reflected on how the years had unfolded since their wedding day, writing:

"The day I married you, I could not have imagined how amazing marriage could be. With you, I have watched days turn to weeks, months turn to years."

She made clear this was not simply routine sentiment, adding that she genuinely looked forward to growing old alongside him.

"I will be glad to watch the years turn into a lifetime because you make me a very happy wife. You're my soulmate and my best friend. I'm always proud to call you my husband," she wrote.

The actress also wove prayers into the message, asking for divine protection over their union.

"May God continue to bless our marriage and make it blissful… Amen," she said.

Perhaps what has struck many readers most is a portion of the post directed at her followers who were yet to find love. Chiamaka used her platform at the time to encourage others, writing:

"And you that is reading this and looking for a future partner, I pray that God gives you a man that would value you, take care of you and love every bit of you. God answers prayers."

The post resurfaces after separation announcement

The timing of the post's reappearance online has given it a new emotional weight.

With Chiamaka now having spoken publicly about her decision to walk away from the marriage and shared her reasons for doing so, the anniversary tribute has become a focal point for conversations about how dramatically circumstances can shift.

Fans and followers have been reflecting on the contrast between the joy and certainty Chiamaka expressed in the message and where the relationship stands today, with many noting that it serves as a reminder of how unpredictable life and love can be.

The Nollywood actress's situation has resonated widely, drawing empathy from those who see in her story a very human experience of hope giving way to difficult decisions.

The Facebook post of Chiamaka's message is below.

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo confirms divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo confirmed that her marriage to Bobby Maris has ended after eight years together.

Ogbodo shared her feelings in emotional Instagram story posts, saying she was tired of being treated like 'the Princess wey dey marry me'.

The actress also warned bloggers to seek receipts before posting anything about her private life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh