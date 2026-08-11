Osebo the Zaraman has opened up about the ongoing feud between Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's children, days after their father's burial

The fashionista pointed fingers at individuals close to Safo Akofena over the bitter rift with his sister Sarah Adwoa Safo

Social media erupted with mixed reactions to Osebo's comments, questioning his role in the Kantanka family's turmoil

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian fashionista and member of the Kristo Asafo Mission, Osebo the Zaraman, has made fresh claims about the source of the rift between Safo Akofena and his sister, the former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Osebo blames Kristo Asafo church elders over Safo Akofena and Adwoa Safo's family feud days after their father's burial. Photo source: @kwadwosafo_jnr, @livingstone, @osibo_the_fashionking

Source: Instagram

The development came just days after the burial of their father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, the celebrated Ghanaian inventor and founder of Kantanka Automobile.

Osebo blames church elders over family feud

In an interview with popular Kumasi-based blogger Poleeno Multimedia on Monday, August 10, 2026, Osebo insisted that neither sibling was fundamentally at fault for the dispute that has erupted since their father's demise in 2025.

Instead, he squarely placed blame on elders within the Kristo Asafo church circle close to Safo Akofena, suggesting they had played a significant role in stirring up the dispute between the two siblings.

The fashionista noted that despite his differences with the current Kristo Asafo church leader, he did not harbour any hatred towards him.

He said:

"Akofena is not the problem. It is the elders who are supporting him who are the problem. When Adwoa Safo was shot, none of the church members went to the hospital to visit her. If you love me, you will love my child."

"You won't even pray for your enemy's death. Upon all the things I have said about Akofena, if I am walking and I see him fighting with someone, I will go and help him to beat the person. He, Akofena, knows that I will do that for him."

"So, the problem is from the elders of the church."

Osebo also confirmed that the church elders who supported Akofena and joined him to get a court injunction against Adwoa Safo and her camp were not present at the late Apostle Safo's burial service on July 30 and 31.

He noted that despite the tension between the two camps, they would have gladly been welcomed at the burial service of the late Kristo Asafo Mission founder.

The TikTok videos of Osebo speaking about Safo Akofena and Adwoa Safo's feud are below:

Akofena absent from Apostle Kwadwo Safo's funeral

The funeral of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, founder of the Kantanka Group of Companies, began on July 30 in Gomoa Mpota and moved to Black Star Square on July 31.

Akofena was conspicuously absent from both events, a decision that did not go unnoticed given the circumstances surrounding the burial arrangements.

In the days leading up to the ceremony, Kwadwo Safo Jnr and the patrilineal family of the late apostle had pursued a 10-day interim injunction in court to prevent his sister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, from organising the funeral.

Despite being granted an injunction, his bid to halt the funeral was unsuccessful, with the ceremony proceeding as planned under his sister's stewardship.

Osebo's claims stir reactions

The footage sparked immediate debate online, with many questioning whether Osebo's involvement was helpful or self-serving.

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions from social media users:

OHENE NAKS said:

"So why is he taking sides instead of preaching peace for both of them to come back to their senses?"

Gemstone_Ernest_Libra wrote:

"He's trying to gain attention from the other side, but he's been put to shame already. Never meddle with family feuds."

NK added:

"Boss, the man's will states that his son should handle the family and funeral arrangements, but you guys say no😂."

Akofena apologises to Ghanaians over family issues

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Kwadwo Safo Akofena's heartfelt apology to Ghanaians regarding the controversies that arose from his father's funeral rites.

His emotional plea for forgiveness underscored the depth of his family's bonds and the weight of his father's legacy, prompting reflection on the complexities of family dynamics amid public scrutiny.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh