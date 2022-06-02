A video that was recently posted by Vogue Italia sees a lady's fingers decorated with micro mini bags

The nail design was done by Valentina Li, a Shanghai-based creative who is into face painting and nail art

In a nail-related story, popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday took to her Instagram page to cry out about the cost of her nails

Creativity in fashion remains limitless and this explains why some people often channel their self-expressions in unique fashion pieces.

When it comes to nail art, there are numerous variations as different lengths and designs work for different women.

For talented face painter, Valentina Li, going extra makes this all the more fun.

The nails each had a chain bag attached to the tip. Credit: Getty, @vogueitalia (Instagram)

Vogue Italia recently reposted one of her works which seems to have gone viral on the internet.

In the video, a hand supposedly belonging to Valentina is seen sporting different colours of nails.

However, what makes the nails stand out is the fact that each of them has a chain strap micro mini bag attached to them.

While this may appear to be purely for display purposes, it however leaves many questions regarding how one can function with such nails.

Watch the video below:

Ojuelegba Cardi B: Lady with extra long nails earns her funny nicknames online

American rapper, Cardi B, is certainly one influential celebrity whose sense of style and music has earned her the love of many people.

A seemingly new style the rapper has picked up is her love for ridiculously long nails and this is something some Nigerian fashion lovers have jumped on.

In a video posted by blogger, @gossipmilltv, a lady is recorded showing off her blue artificial nails which are so long.

Gbese o: Actress Nkechi Blessing reacts as she shares photos of her N60k manicured nails

Maintaining certain beauty standards does not always come cheap and this is something Nkechi Blessing Sunday knows all too well.

The Nollywood actress and brand influencer recently took to her Instagram page to share some new photos.

In the stack of photos in which she donned a rainbow coloured blouse, the actress is seen flaunting her nails.

