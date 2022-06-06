A video has surfaced online in which a bride is captured in a pair of high-top white sneakers on her wedding day

The now-viral clip sees the beautiful lady in a white ballgown with a flower crown and a veil on her head and the sporty shoes on her feet

Several internet users have shared their thoughts on the look with many in support of the style and others admitting to doing it as well

The wedding days are often fun memories filled with love, music, food and fashion for many people, especially the couple.

However, looking good on that day - and maintaining the glam - as a bride takes a lot of tricks and one of them may have just been exposed.

The bride can be seen in a pair of white sneakers. Credit: @kraksqh

In a video currently trending on social media, a bride is seen on her wedding day looking regal in her bridal ensemble.

She dons what appears to be a ball gown with a flower crown and a veil attached to the back of her updo.

Interestingly, as the camera pans down to her feet, instead of heeled sandals or pumps, she sports a pair of white high-top sneakers.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

It appears a lot of ladies know about this trick with some even revealing they did the same thing on their own wedding days.

Some who didn't know about this style trick appeared sold on it.

Check out some comments below:

marvie234:

"I wore a flat silver sandals. Pls do you."

nanobezal:

"I work at a bridal shop and this is actually pretty common. Not all females are that feminine…. Life is short, comfort over everything please."

nhaomiestephens:

"My sister-in-law did this on her wedding day, she was soo comfortable... I'll do same."

iamkingdinero1:

"It’s even easier so that after the wedding during the reception when they wanna change to that their shinning shinning gown and face cap they don’t need to go and look for another canvas."

elo.nicholas_:

"This one na for soldier women."

ririuno:

"I wore slippers throughout, under my dress. #nobody’sgonnaknow."

_____olyspirit:

"Like this has been my plan for more than 2yrs now seeing this video now, I was like haha kimonnnnnnn cus omo I go too tall if I wear heels nd I won't be comfortable sef."

darah_cimee:

"Especially when your husband is short..."

