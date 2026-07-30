Lionel Messi recorded 45 goals and 30 assists in 49 appearances as Inter Miami won their first-ever MLS title

Kylian Mbappe finished as top scorer in La Liga, the UEFA Champions League and the 2026 World Cup across 60 matches

Both Messi and Mbappe surpassed Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup goalscoring record during the tournament

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The comparison between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe has intensified once again following the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both superstars producing remarkable numbers despite competing in very different leagues and stages of their careers.

While Messi, now 39, continues to shine in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, Mbappe enjoyed another prolific campaign with Real Madrid in La Liga.

Their contrasting circumstances make direct comparisons difficult, but the statistics show both delivered world-class performances throughout the 2025/26 season.

Messi vs. Mbappé: who had better numbers in the 2025/26 season

Source: Getty Images

Messi's All-Round Brilliance vs Mbappe's Goal Machine

Messi enjoyed another outstanding campaign, leading Inter Miami to their first-ever MLS title before guiding Argentina to a second consecutive World Cup final, where they finished runners-up to Spain.

Mbappe, meanwhile, ended the season without silverware after Real Madrid failed to win a major trophy, while France finished fourth at the World Cup.

Despite that, the French captain dominated the goalscoring charts, finishing as the top scorer in La Liga, the UEFA Champions League and the World Cup.

Across all competitions, Mbappe played 60 matches, scoring 58 goals (43 from open play), providing 13 assists and completing 136 successful dribbles.

Messi responded with 45 goals (41 from open play) and an outstanding 30 assists in just 49 appearances, while also completing 117 successful dribbles. The Argentine also recorded a higher average match rating of 8.55, compared to Mbappe's 7.75.

World Cup Records Add More Fuel to the Debate

Both players also rewrote World Cup history during the tournament by surpassing Miroslav Klose's long-standing goalscoring record.

Messi finished his World Cup career with 21 goals, including eight during the 2026 tournament.

Mbappe moved one step further by becoming the competition's all-time leading scorer with 22 World Cup goals, while also winning the Golden Boot after scoring 10 goals in the tournament.

Following the World Cup, Messi is expected to return to Inter Miami as they pursue consecutive MLS titles, while Mbappe begins a new chapter under José Mourinho at Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane with the French national team.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh