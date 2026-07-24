The UAE government published the full criteria for foreigners seeking citizenship on its official website

Eight categories are listed, ranging from investors and doctors to inventors, scientists, and creative talents

UAE authorities made clear that citizenship granted under any category can be revoked if conditions are not met

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The United Arab Emirates has published a detailed breakdown of the eight categories of foreigners who may be considered for citizenship, along with the specific conditions each group must satisfy.\

Full List: UAE Names 8 Categories of Foreigners Who Can Apply for Citizenship and Conditions to Meet

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The information, made available on the official UAE government website, also states that only the president, rulers' and crown princes' courts, executive councils, and the cabinet hold the authority to nominate or approve applicants under any of the listed categories.

8 categories that may qualify for UAE citizenship

The first category covers investors, who must own property within the country to be eligible. Doctors form the second group, though only those specialising in fields the UAE considers high-demand qualify for consideration. Specialists make up the third category, with applicants required to take an oath of allegiance as one of the conditions attached. Inventors come fourth, and to qualify, a candidate must hold one or more patents recognised by the UAE Ministry of Economy or a reputable international body. Scientists are fifth on the list, subject to conditions set out by the relevant authorities. The sixth category applies to intellectuals who have earned recognition specifically in the fields of culture or the arts. Talented individuals and artists, along with their immediate family members, form the seventh group, making it one of the few categories that extends eligibility to relatives of qualifying individuals. The eighth and final category is reserved for people with exceptional creative talents.

Can UAE citizenship be revoked?

The UAE government was explicit that citizenship granted under any of these categories is not permanent by default.

If a recipient fails to uphold the terms tied to their particular category, the appropriate authorities retain the power to revoke the citizenship.

The categories reflect the country's broader strategy of attracting high-value individuals who can contribute to its economy, cultural landscape, and innovation goals, covering profiles from property-owning investors through to scientists and creative professionals.

Source: YEN.com.gh