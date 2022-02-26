"We have Ruined their Plans": Ukrainian Troops Slow Russian Assault on Kyiv

The Russian army has been unable to take the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv after invading the European country two days ago

President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on all Ukrainians to resist the Russian occupation and to take arms against the invaders

50 000 people have fled the conflict in the last two days following the Russian army's advance over the Ukrainian border

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

KYIV - Russia invaded Ukraine on three fronts on Thursday and has aggressively pushed into the interior of the European country.

However, despite the power and resources of the Russian military, they have not been able to take the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv.

According to reports, Ukrainian military forces successfully repelled a Russian attack on the capital.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the Ukrainian military has ruined the Russian army's plans. Photo credit: @Володимир Зеленський (Volodymyr Zelensky)

Source: Facebook

This latest incident of Russian aggression is believed to have wide-reaching implications for international relations within Europe. Some believe this could spark a new cold war.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Western powers have implemented a series of sanctions on Russia's economy and personal sanctions against Russian leader Vladimir Putin are believed to be on the cards according to EWN.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a press conference confirming that Kyiv and other key towns were still under the control of the Ukrainian military.

50 000 people have fled Ukraine in the two days since the Russian army rolled over the border.

He said that the military has ruined the Russian army's plans and that the invaders have lost their advantage.

Zelensky added that almost all the nations of the European Union have agreed to exclude Russia from SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) which acts as an intermediary and executor of international financial transactions between banks according to CNN.

He urged Ukrainians to take up arms against the invading Russian army and defend the country.

"Each Ukrainian should keep one thing in mind: if you can stop and destroy the occupiers -- do it. Everyone who can come back to Ukraine -- come back to defend Ukraine."

Ukrainian President asks Israel to mediate talks with Russia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked Israel to help mediate the conflict between his country and Russia.

Zelensky has asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as he believes that Israel is the only country that has the best relationship with all parties involved.

Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk told Reuters that Isreal had been identified as a possible intermediary since last year.

Source: YEN.com.gh