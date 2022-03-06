Russia's President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Ghana on the West African country's 65th Independence Day anniversary

A statement released by the Kremlin on Sunday, March 6, assured of the friendship assisting between the two countries

The president wished Ghanaians good health and success, as well as happiness and prosperity

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has sent a congratulatory message as Ghana commemorates 65th Independence Day today [Sunday], March 6.

The president's well-wishes come amid Russia's ''unprovoked'' invasion of neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, leaving Ghanaian students and other nationals stranded in the European country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, sanctioned by the Kremlin, President Putin reiterated the friendship between Russia and Ghana.

Ghana @65: Putin Congratulates Ghana on Independence Anniversary. Photo credit: @RusEmbGhanaEng/Forbes Africa

Source: Twitter

''Please accept my sincere congratulation on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Ghana - Independence Day.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

''The relations between Russia and Ghana are traditionally of a friendly nature. I am convinced that further development of constructive bilateral dialogue and partnership meet the interest of our people, contributing to the peace and security on the African continent,'' it said.

Read more below:

Putin Agrees to Open Safe Passage for Stranded Ghanaians

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has disclosed that an agreement has been reached with Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow for safe passage of Ghanaians stranded in his territory.

Scores of people, including students, are stranded in either Ukraine or Russia amid the conflict between the two sovereign countries.

The volatile situation has led to several countries making efforts to evacuate their citizens to save them from the perils of the conflict.

Deputy Foreign Minister Meets Ghanaian Students in Hungary Amid Russian-Ukraine War

Also, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon Thomas Mbomba, has met with Ghanaian students in Hungary amid the Russian-Ukraine war.

The Minister, who doubles as a Member of Parliament for Tatale Sanguli in the Northern Region, visited Hungary to meet all stakeholders involved in the temporary resettlement of stranded Ghanaian students from Ukraine in Hungary.

In a post on Twitter, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs said Hon Mbomba met with the students on the Government of Ghana scholarship.

Source: YEN.com.gh