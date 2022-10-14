Radio host and presenter, Lexis Bill, has lamented about the current increasing rate of 'Kofi Brokeman' in the country

Sharing a photo of the plantation and groundnut and adding the price at which he got them has gotten many people reacting to the post

Some people have wondered which area he bought them from since the price was outrageously high

Media personality, Lexis Bill, has bemoaned the cost of 'Kofi Brokeman', shares a photo on his Twitter page which triggers many Ghanaians as they express their views on the rising cost of living in Ghana.

Captioning the photo he shared, he revealed how much he bought a finger of plantain and groundnut and why he was disappointed.

According to him, he bought it for GH₵ 5. Using the face with one eyebrow-raised emoji, he got suspicious about what informed the seller about selling it to him at that rate.

His post has generated massive reactions from many Ghanaians, as some wonder which area he bought the roasted plantain and groundnut from.

Some reactions compiled by YEN.com.gh

@lydiaforson:

It’s now KOFI RICHMAN NOT BROKEMAN

@Attohc:

What! I wonder how the ordinary Ghanaian is coping.

@TonyTara11:

Maybe the seller knows you personally or the car you drive increased the price because eii

@mannmihilov:

Nana, the location of purchase also counts.

@JunioMyers:

No one's even asking how the poor are surviving in this hardship. Herh

@emekanu:

You see groundnut dem wear see through dress you think it'll be cheap?

@Marie_MissB:

The brokeman also has his payday wai.

