Award-winning Ghanaian doctor, Khadija Owusu, has been selected to work on UK’s first LinkedIn Creators Accelerator Programme.

Photos of Khadija Owusu. Credit: Khadija Owusu.

Source: UGC

Expressing mixed feelings

The Princess Diana Award recipient and youth leader expressed mixed feelings as she made the achievement public via her LinkedIn account.

I’M GOING TO BE WORKING WITH LinkedIn. WOW! Still cannot believe that I have been selected to be on the UK’s first LinkedIn Creators Accelerator Programme.

I became more consistent in my LinkedIn journey this year, and it’s grown to become my favourite platform that I’m building a beautiful community on,'' she posted with an image.

Owusu expressed excitement over the lineup of creators, saying it is insane. ''Looking forward to this partnership.''

While some people congratulated her, others wished her success as she embarks on the new milestone. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Netizens express excitement as many congratulate her

Roxanne St Clair commented:

Congratulations, Khadija on blazing a trail wherever you go.

Stephen Amoako posted:

Congratulations, Khadija! I wish God's blessings and success in your new role.

Titilope Adedokun commented:

I love this for you! Well done.

Athif Mohammed said:

Super congrats, Khadija ✌.

Dr Alice McGee commented:

Amazing news Khadija Owusu, very much deserved!

Sally Amoasah ACMA said:

Congratulations! ikr LinkedIn can literally get addicting.

Arnold Awuah said:

Congratulations to you Khadija Owusu. Such an inspiration.

Carol Stewart MSc commented:

It's great to see that you're on the programme as well Khadija. Congratulations! I look forward to being on this journey with you.

Julien Wettstein said:

Congratulations, great to have you on the programme!

Ghanaian Youth Advocate Selected for 2022 Community Exchange Programme

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian youth advocate, Prosper Tornyi, has been selected for the 2022 Community Engagement Exchange (CEE) programme in the United States.

The US Government-sponsored initiative equips emerging civil society leaders with the expertise, resources, and skills to support resilient communities.

Source: YEN.com.gh