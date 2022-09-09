A Ghanaian youth advocate has been named in a list of persons selected for the 2022 Community Engagement Exchange (CEE) programme in the United States

Prosper Tornyi, among other things, will be equipped with the ability to lead collaboratively and ethically while addressing issues of public concern

The US Embassy in Ghana shared a picture of Tornyi and his recent milestone on Facebook, which elicited congratulatory messages from people

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Ghanaian youth advocate, Prosper Tornyi, has been selected for the 2022 Community Engagement Exchange (CEE) programme in the United States.

The US Government-sponsored initiative equips emerging civil society leaders with the expertise, resources, and skills to support resilient communities.

Tornyi, the Founder and Executive Director of Proswrites Foundation, hopes the programme will empower him to organise a digital lab for youth, women, and girls to strengthen their problem-solving skills and foster community engagement skills through digital literacy, mentorship, and leadership training.

Reactions as Ghanaian youth advocate is selected for a program in the US. Photo credit: U.S. Embassy Ghana/Prosper Tornyi.

Source: Facebook

After the training, Tornyi will among other things, gain the ability to lead collaboratively and ethically while addressing issues of public concern.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The US Embassy in Ghana shared a picture of Tornyi and his recent milestone on Facebook, which triggered congratulatory messages from people.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below the post:

Ben Dotsei Malor reacted:

Excellent, many congratulations Prosper. Wishing you the best. Blessings.

Sharif Mumuni Billey shared:

I think the donor community should rather provide support to well-motivated non-state actors such as this one. The work culture they develop in performance management strategies is much more enduring and far-reaching in impact.

Ghana could be much more prosperous if we took the time to study how smaller organisations succeed. We really do not need persons with gold-plated qualifications to manage our state institutions. We rather need persons with Diamond values and skills. Congratulations, young man.

GN Foby said:

Congratulations Prosper Tornyi I've always known you'll someday be the next Ghana's Kofi Annan.

Alex Kaiser reacted:

Keep the light and the spirit of hard work burning. Kudos.

Fauzia Yakubu said:

Congratulations Prosper Tornyi. As your name is, so shall you be.

Yaw Chess commented:

When leaders with vision see the talent in you, this is what you get. Well done brother.

Siza Selasie Tsisah reacted:

Congratulations, fellow bleoobi.

Oluseyi Ojurongbe said:

Congratulations, Prosper. Hard work and determination sure pay. Many more win to come.

Barbara Humphrey-Ackumey said:

Congratulations, Prosper. Keep up the good work.

Brilliant Ghanaian student wins award at top US university

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Divine Narkotey Aboagye, a Ghanaian student of the Graduate Faculty of Illinois State University’s (ISU) School of Communication was adjudged Outstanding Graduate Student by the university.

The graduate student award is given annually to acknowledge a student who has shown unmatched excellence in teaching, research, and service.

Divine Narkotey Aboagye graduated from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication Studies (First Class Honors) and minor in Philosophy and English Studies in 2016.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh