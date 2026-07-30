Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a morning weather update for Thursday, July 30, 2026

Thunderstorms and rain are expected across the transition and northern sectors of Ghana throughout the day

Early morning mist and fog are forecast to reduce visibility in coastal, forested and mountainous areas

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather advisory for Thursday, July 30, 2026, warning of thunderstorms, rain and reduced visibility across several parts of the country.

The agency released the morning update covering conditions expected to develop from the early hours through to the evening across Ghana's coastal, middle, transition and northern zones.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency issues weather warning for Thursday, July 30, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Fog and drizzle expected along the coast

According to GMet, slight rain or drizzle is likely over a few coastal areas during the morning hours.

Early morning mist and fog are also anticipated in coastal, forested and mountainous locations, a development the agency warned would lead to reduced visibility for residents and commuters in those areas.

Predominantly cloudy conditions are forecast to persist across the country through the morning.

Thunderstorms forecast from afternoon into evening

As the day progresses, GMet expects mostly sunny intervals broken by periodic cloud cover across the greater part of Ghana.

However, the agency cautioned that the transition and northern sectors face a notable risk of thunderstorms and rain from late afternoon into the evening.

The middle belt is also included in the areas where thunderstorm activity is possible during that window.

Residents in those zones are advised to remain aware of changing weather conditions and take appropriate precautions as the afternoon develops.

Read below the morning weather update from the GMet on X:

Mahama orders GH¢300 million to tackle flooding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had directed the immediate release of GH¢300 million from the Contingency Fund to support victims of the Accra floods.

The funds were split equally, with GH¢150 million allocated for urgent assistance to affected communities.

The President also ordered the deployment of security personnel to assist NADMO in ongoing rescue operations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh