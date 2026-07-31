The UK military has published a list of health conditions on its official website that could disqualify prospective recruits from enlisting

The 15 conditions span multiple body systems, ranging from cardiovascular and respiratory problems to psychiatric conditions and diabetes

Not every diagnosis on the list results in automatic disqualification, as the military may assess the severity and history of each condition

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The UK military has outlined 15 health conditions that could prevent individuals from joining its ranks, publishing the full list on its official website as part of its medical eligibility criteria for prospective recruits.

UK military lists health conditions that could disqualify applicants. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/monkeybusinessimages/Owen Humphreys - PA Images/Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

The conditions cover a wide range of body systems and reflect the exceptionally high physical and mental standards that military service demands.

They include:

back problems blood diseases bone or joint problems cardiovascular problems dental health issues affecting the mouth, teeth and gums ear problems eye problems gastrointestinal problems kidney and urologic problems neurological disorder psychiatric problems respiratory problems skin problems being an organ transplant recipient diabetes.

Why the UK military sets these standards

The breadth of the list highlights how physically and mentally demanding service life can be. Conditions affecting vision or hearing could reduce a soldier's effectiveness during active duty, while cardiovascular or respiratory issues may pose direct risks throughout intensive training.

Psychiatric conditions are included because of the mental resilience required to operate under the extreme pressures of military life.

Dental health also features on the list, as maintaining oral health in field conditions where access to medical care is limited is considered operationally significant.

What UK military applicants should expect

Despite the length of the list, the UK military has indicated that a diagnosis does not automatically lead to rejection. Assessors may take into account the severity of a condition, its history, and how well it is managed before arriving at a final decision.

However, applicants living with any of the listed conditions should be prepared to undergo a more thorough medical review as part of the recruitment process.

Those who wish to review the complete breakdown of medical eligibility criteria, including conditions beyond the 15 identified above, can consult the UK military's official website for further guidance.

Canada's health conditions that lead to visa rejection

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada's government had officially published the medical conditions that can result in a visa application being denied on health grounds

The four conditions span both infectious diseases and behavioural concerns, revealing the broad scope of Canada's medical admissibility rules

Canadian authorities have outlined two specific reasons that justify refusing entry on medical grounds, tied to public health and safety

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Source: YEN.com.gh