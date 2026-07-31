The Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano South East, Yakubu Mohammed, has issued an unqualified apology after backlash over a comment he made to a schoolgirl

He explained that the remark was made in the context of a playful cultural relationship between the Mossi and Dagomba ethnic groups, but admitted it was inappropriate

Ghanaians reacted to his apology with mixed responses, with some accepting it and others insisting he should still face consequences

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The Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano South East, Yakubu Mohammed, has issued an unqualified apology to the general public following days of backlash over a comment he made to a schoolgirl during a visit to Parliament House.

MP Yakubu Mohammed issues an apology after receiving criticisms from internet personalities. Image credit: Yakubu Mohammed.

Source: Facebook

Hon Yakubu Mohammed had been under immense criticism from several entertainment personalities in the hours leading up to the apology.

Among the personalities were popular creator Chef Abbys, who described the comment as unbelievable and stressed that the girl child deserved to grow up feeling safe and respected.

Actress Miss Delah also weighed in, condemning the remark and sharing a personal experience of a similar comment made to her as a child.

Lydia Forson, on her part, indicated that she was encouraged by the growing pushback against such remarks, which she said had long been dismissed as harmless jokes.

The X video of the NDC MP singling out a young child as his wife is below.

MP issues an apology following intense criticism

Following hours of intense criticism, the Ahafo Ano South MP has now taken to Facebook to address the backlash directly.

In the statement, he explained that the comment was made in the context of a long-standing playful cultural relationship between the Mossi and Dagomba ethnic groups, and that, as a Mossi addressing members of the Dagomba community, his remark arose from exchanges that have historically characterised the relationship between the two groups.

He also said that, irrespective of his intention or the traditional context in which the statement was made, he fully acknowledged that the comment was inappropriate because it involved a child.

He wrote:

"I sincerely regret my choice of words and render my unreserved and unqualified apology to the relevant authorities, the school authorities, the pupil, her parents and family, and the general public."

The full Facebook apology letter from Yakubu Mohammed regarding his remark to a young girl is below.

Ghanaians react to the MP's apology

Ghanaians reacted to the apology with mixed responses, with some accepting his explanation and others insisting it did not go far enough.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Andrews Adu Boahen wrote:

"My honest advice for you is to be measured in most of your utterances and public appearances. You are no longer an ordinary Ghanaian but a member of Parliament, so a lot is expected from you."

Collins Anning said:

"Thanks for the apology, however it does not erase the disgrace and shame you have brought to the good people of Ahafo Ano South East."

Nana Amo Krodua indicated:

"Eeeeii, Mr MP, if this was said to your daughter, will you be happy? Anyway, your apology is in order."

Ree Amponsah added:

"You need to be sued. If her parents cannot sue you, the girl should sue you when she grows up."

Serwaa Amihere descends on X user

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, lawyer and broadcast journalist Serwaa Amihere descended heavily on an X user for falsely attributing a fabricated quote to her following a recent interview about why she chose to pursue a career in law.

She dismissed the quote as fabricated and accused the user of misrepresenting her remarks.

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Source: YEN.com.gh