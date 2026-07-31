Opoku Sanaa, husband of TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo announced his permanent return to Ghana after a decade-long stay in Dubai

He shared a heartfelt farewell post reflecting on his 10-year corporate journey across Yamaha, Isuzu Motors, and Daimler Truck in the UAE

Opoku Sanaa's return comes just two months after he and Anita Akuffo tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in May 2026

Opoku Sanaa, husband of celebrated TV3 Ghana presenter Anita Akua Akuffo, has announced his permanent return to Ghana after spending a decade living and working in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Anita Akuffo's husband, Opoku Sanaa, relocates to Ghana after 10 years in Dubai to reunite with his wife. Photo source: Anita Akua Akuffo

Source: Facebook

The businessman and musician shared the news on Facebook on Thursday, July 30, 2026, with a post that resonated widely among Ghanaians.

Writing with evident emotion, he reflected on a decade of growth, friendship, and professional milestones before closing with a simple but pointed farewell:

"29/07/26 | Final Call to Accra. Wow… 10 years came by so quickly. As I look back, my heart is full of gratitude."

"Thank you to everyone who became part of this journey - for your genuine friendship, your kindness, your encouragement, and for walking this season of life with me. Thank you, Dubai."

Sanaa's decade of work, milestones in Dubai

During his ten years in Dubai, Opoku Sanaa built a notable career in the corporate world, moving through roles at Yamaha Corporation, Isuzu Motors, and most recently Daimler Truck.

Beyond the boardroom, he expanded his creative ventures, bringing his events company's intellectual property, Carols Reimagined, to the Zabeel Theatre.

He also completed a long-gestating book titled *Passion, Persistence & Progress and hosted the Opoku Sanaa and Friends Concert, which he described as an unforgettable evening shared with close friends.

He wrote:

"A few highlights from the journey: My corporate journey: from Yamaha Corporation, to Isuzu Motors, and finally Daimler Truck. Taking our Inceptus Events IP, Carols Reimagined, to the Zabeel Theatre."

"Finally completing Passion, Persistence & Progress after years of writing. Sharing an unforgettable evening with friends at the Opoku Sanaa & Friends Concert."

In his post, Anita Akuffo's husband credited God's faithfulness for carrying him through every chapter of the journey, including the difficult ones.

"Above all, I thank God for His faithfulness through every season. Not every chapter was easy, but every chapter had purpose," he wrote.

Anita Akuffo reacts to Opoku Sanaa's post

In response to her husband Opoku Sanaa's Facebook post, Anita Akuffo took to the comment section to express her undying love for her husband as he prepared for his return to Ghana.

She wrote:

"Love you superstar."

The Facebook post of Opoku Sanaa's farewell to Dubai after 10 years is below:

Sanaa's reunion with Anita Akuffo after wedding

Opoku Sanaa's homecoming carries added significance given the timing of his announcement on social media.

The musician and Anita Akuffo held their traditional wedding in Ghana and a civil wedding ceremony in Abu Dhabi in May 2026, just months before his return to Accra.

His move back to Ghana marks the beginning of their life together on home soil as a married couple.

Ghanaians react to Opoku Sanaa's homecoming announcement

Friends and followers took to the comments section to celebrate the news and wish him well on the next chapter.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Jonas Exactly Gyimah wrote:

"Well done, boss. Great to have you back home."

Sandra Onyameaniwa Adobea commented:

"Well done on completing this chapter and embracing the new one! incredible journey though, congratulations 🎊."

Pepertual Asiedu Cudjoe said:

"Come and enjoy your beautiful wife. You are welcome, gentleman."

Opoku Sanaa celebrates Anita Akuffo's 33rd birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Opoku Sanaa celebrating his wife Anita Akuffo on her 33rd birthday, just days after tying the knot.

Their heartfelt exchanges on social media melted hearts, showcasing a love story that captivates fans far and wide.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh