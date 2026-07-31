A supercomputer model ran 100,000 simulations to calculate what the 2030 World Cup would look like without European teams

Several countries were predicted to make their World Cup debuts if Europe's qualification places became vacant.

Nigeria featured among the standout performers in the simulation, with the Super Eagles projected to reach the semi-finals

A new supercomputer simulation has revealed how the 2030 FIFA World Cup could unfold if UEFA nations boycott the tournament amid the growing dispute between European football's governing body and FIFA.

Relations between UEFA and FIFA have deteriorated following FIFA president Gianni Infantino's proposal to sell a minority stake in the World Cup through a new commercial venture. UEFA has strongly opposed the idea and has warned it could boycott FIFA competitions if the plan goes ahead.

With uncertainty surrounding Europe's participation, a supercomputer has now modelled what the 2030 World Cup might look like without any UEFA national teams.

Argentina and Brazil Dominate Supercomputer Prediction

The simulation, created by CasinoHawks, ran the tournament 100,000 times using current team strength, FIFA rankings and the expected allocation of places across each confederation.

According to the model, Argentina would be favourites to lift the trophy once again, defeating Brazil in an all-South American final.

The Albiceleste were given a 28% chance of winning the World Cup, narrowly ahead of Brazil's 26%, with Argentina also holding a slight edge in the simulated final.

Several Nations Predicted to Make Historic Debuts

Perhaps the most remarkable outcome of the simulation is the number of countries that would qualify if European teams were absent.

With UEFA's qualification places becoming vacant in the proposed 64-team tournament, several nations are projected to make their first-ever World Cup appearances.

Among those tipped to qualify are Guatemala, Bahrain, Uganda, Thailand, Vietnam, Mozambique and Madagascar.

The prediction also forecasts Nigeria reaching the semi-finals, potentially becoming only the second African nation in history to achieve that feat at a FIFA World Cup.

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Source: YEN.com.gh