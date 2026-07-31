Rainbow Appears Over Gomoa Mpota After Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka’s Funeral
- A rainbow appeared over Gomoa Mpota as the first day of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral activities came to a close
- The colourful sight quickly drew the attention of mourners, with many describing it as a symbolic and emotional moment
- Videos of the rainbow have since gone viral, sparking reactions on social media
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A rainbow appearing over Gomoa Mpota during the funeral of Apostle Prof. Emeritus Dr. Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has sparked excitement among residents and followers of the late Kristo Asafo founder.
The moment was captured by a resident of the town, who filmed the colourful rainbow stretching across the sky as funeral activities continued.
Residents celebrate rainbow over Gomoa Mpota
The video captured voices of people celebrating the unexpected sight, with jubilation filling the background. Some residents could be heard saying it had been years since a rainbow had appeared over Gomoa Mpota.
Others praised Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, expressing their belief that the appearance of the rainbow was connected to him.
Otumfuo’s representative reportedly storms Apostle Kantanka’s funeral despite Manhyia’s burial date denial
The emotional reactions reflected the deep admiration many people in the community held for the renowned inventor, industrialist and spiritual leader.
The video has since circulated widely on social media, drawing mixed reactions from viewers. While many shared the residents' sentiments, others described the rainbow as a natural weather phenomenon.
Kantanka's funeral continues to draw attention
Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral has attracted thousands of mourners, including family members, Kristo Asafo faithful, traditional leaders and dignitaries from across Ghana.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Beyond the funeral rites, several moments from the ceremony have generated widespread discussion online.
The rainbow video has become one of the most talked-about clips, not only because of the colourful display in the sky but also because of the heartfelt reactions of residents, who believe they witnessed a rare and meaningful moment during the final farewell to the Kristo Asafo founder.
Adwoa Safo accused of withholding father's body
Earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed the ongoing family dispute surrounding Apostle Kwadwo Safo, specifically accusations against former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo regarding the custody of her father's body and a GH¢3.7 million demand for burial arrangements.
As tensions rise, the family's loss was compounded by allegations of financial demands that have stalled final funeral preparations, leaving many Ghanaians intrigued by the unfolding drama and its implications for the esteemed Kristo Asafo Mission.
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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.