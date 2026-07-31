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Joseph Paul Amoah Finishes 7th in 200m Final at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
Sports

Joseph Paul Amoah Finishes 7th in 200m Final at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

by  Isaac Darko
2 min read
  • Ghana captain Joseph Paul Amoah crossed the line seventh in the men's 200 metres final at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
  • Amoah had entered the final with renewed confidence after clocking a season's best of 20.24 seconds in the semi-finals
  • Ghana's men's 200m campaign ended without a medal after all three representatives failed to reach the podium

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Ghana captain Joseph Paul Amoah failed to secure a podium finish in the men's 200 metres final at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, finishing seventh with a time of 20.50 seconds.

The result was a sharp contrast to expectations built in the semi-finals, where Amoah had clocked 20.24 seconds - a personal season's best - to advance to the final and signal his readiness for a strong showing.

Joseph Paul Amoah Finishes 7th in 200m Final at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
Joseph Paul Amoah Finishes 7th in 200m Final at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
Source: Getty Images

Amoah Cites Conditions After Disappointing Final

Speaking to Citi Sports after the race, Amoah made no attempt to mask his frustration.

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"I feel very disappointed. I think I should have done better," he said.

The sprinter acknowledged that his lane draw had been favourable, but pointed to the cold weather as a factor that affected the conditions. He was careful, however, to credit his competitors rather than lean entirely on external circumstances.

"I had a good lane. The conditions were not the best, but sometimes we train in conditions like this. The other guys were better today," Amoah added.

Ghana's 200m Campaign Ends Without a Medal

Amoah was the only Ghanaian sprinter to reach the final. Compatriots James Dadzie and Mustapha Bokpin were both eliminated at the semi-final stage, meaning Ghana's men's 200 metres programme at these Games concluded without a single podium finish.

The outcome will sting particularly for Amoah, who had won bronze in the same event at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

His seventh-place finish in Glasgow represents a step back from that achievement, despite the promising form he showed in the rounds leading up to the final.

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Zinabu Issah earns big after winning silver

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that Zinabu Issah is set for a major financial reward after winning Ghana’s first medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The 46-year-old para-athlete claimed silver in the women’s shot put F57 final on July 27 with a season-best throw of 8.65 metres.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Isaac Darko avatar

Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@yen.com.gh.

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