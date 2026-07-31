Ghana captain Joseph Paul Amoah crossed the line seventh in the men's 200 metres final at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Amoah had entered the final with renewed confidence after clocking a season's best of 20.24 seconds in the semi-finals

Ghana's men's 200m campaign ended without a medal after all three representatives failed to reach the podium

Ghana captain Joseph Paul Amoah failed to secure a podium finish in the men's 200 metres final at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, finishing seventh with a time of 20.50 seconds.

The result was a sharp contrast to expectations built in the semi-finals, where Amoah had clocked 20.24 seconds - a personal season's best - to advance to the final and signal his readiness for a strong showing.

Joseph Paul Amoah Finishes 7th in 200m Final at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Source: Getty Images

Amoah Cites Conditions After Disappointing Final

Speaking to Citi Sports after the race, Amoah made no attempt to mask his frustration.

"I feel very disappointed. I think I should have done better," he said.

The sprinter acknowledged that his lane draw had been favourable, but pointed to the cold weather as a factor that affected the conditions. He was careful, however, to credit his competitors rather than lean entirely on external circumstances.

"I had a good lane. The conditions were not the best, but sometimes we train in conditions like this. The other guys were better today," Amoah added.

Ghana's 200m Campaign Ends Without a Medal

Amoah was the only Ghanaian sprinter to reach the final. Compatriots James Dadzie and Mustapha Bokpin were both eliminated at the semi-final stage, meaning Ghana's men's 200 metres programme at these Games concluded without a single podium finish.

The outcome will sting particularly for Amoah, who had won bronze in the same event at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

His seventh-place finish in Glasgow represents a step back from that achievement, despite the promising form he showed in the rounds leading up to the final.

Zinabu Issah earns big after winning silver

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that Zinabu Issah is set for a major financial reward after winning Ghana’s first medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The 46-year-old para-athlete claimed silver in the women’s shot put F57 final on July 27 with a season-best throw of 8.65 metres.

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Source: YEN.com.gh