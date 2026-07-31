Joseph Paul Amoah Finishes 7th in 200m Final at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
- Ghana captain Joseph Paul Amoah crossed the line seventh in the men's 200 metres final at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
- Amoah had entered the final with renewed confidence after clocking a season's best of 20.24 seconds in the semi-finals
- Ghana's men's 200m campaign ended without a medal after all three representatives failed to reach the podium
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Ghana captain Joseph Paul Amoah failed to secure a podium finish in the men's 200 metres final at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, finishing seventh with a time of 20.50 seconds.
The result was a sharp contrast to expectations built in the semi-finals, where Amoah had clocked 20.24 seconds - a personal season's best - to advance to the final and signal his readiness for a strong showing.
Amoah Cites Conditions After Disappointing Final
Speaking to Citi Sports after the race, Amoah made no attempt to mask his frustration.
"I feel very disappointed. I think I should have done better," he said.
The sprinter acknowledged that his lane draw had been favourable, but pointed to the cold weather as a factor that affected the conditions. He was careful, however, to credit his competitors rather than lean entirely on external circumstances.
"I had a good lane. The conditions were not the best, but sometimes we train in conditions like this. The other guys were better today," Amoah added.
Ghana's 200m Campaign Ends Without a Medal
Amoah was the only Ghanaian sprinter to reach the final. Compatriots James Dadzie and Mustapha Bokpin were both eliminated at the semi-final stage, meaning Ghana's men's 200 metres programme at these Games concluded without a single podium finish.
The outcome will sting particularly for Amoah, who had won bronze in the same event at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
His seventh-place finish in Glasgow represents a step back from that achievement, despite the promising form he showed in the rounds leading up to the final.
Zinabu Issah earns big after winning silver
In a previous report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that Zinabu Issah is set for a major financial reward after winning Ghana’s first medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
The 46-year-old para-athlete claimed silver in the women’s shot put F57 final on July 27 with a season-best throw of 8.65 metres.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@yen.com.gh.