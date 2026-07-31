The UAE government published requirements stating that foreign nationals must be free of all communicable diseases to qualify for a work or residence permit

Two specific health conditions were named on the UAE's official government website as examples that could lead to an outright permit rejection

Applicants from Africa and other regions are typically required to undergo a medical fitness examination as part of the permit process

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The United Arab Emirates has officially stated that foreign nationals must be free of all communicable diseases in order to qualify for a work or residence permit in the country, with two specific conditions named as potential grounds for rejection.

UAE lists 2 health conditions that may lead to work and residence permit rejection. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Anadolu/LEETHOVEN

Source: Getty Images

The requirement is published on the UAE's official government website, which serves as the authoritative source for residency and employment regulations.

Diseases that could block UAE permit

The two conditions explicitly referenced by the UAE government are HIV and tuberculosis (TB). The official statement reads:

"In order to be able to obtain a work/residence permit, foreign nationals need to be free of all forms of communicable diseases such as HIV and TB."

The phrasing is significant. By using the term "such as," the authorities have indicated that HIV and TB are illustrative examples rather than a complete list, meaning other communicable diseases could also be considered barriers during the application process.

What UAE applicants need to know

Foreign nationals applying for a UAE work or residence permit are ordinarily required to complete a medical fitness examination as part of the process. Returning a negative result for the named conditions would form part of meeting this health requirement.

The policy applies to all foreign nationals regardless of their country of origin, meaning applicants from across Africa and other regions who intend to relocate to the UAE for employment or to establish residency must factor health screening into their preparations well in advance of submitting an application.

The UAE's immigration framework has drawn significant attention from African nationals in recent years, given the country's prominence as a destination for both employment and long-term residency.

Awareness of health-related eligibility requirements is therefore particularly relevant for prospective applicants from the continent.

Germany requirements for workers seeking permanent residence

Germany has confirmed the legal pathway through which skilled workers on temporary permits can apply for permanent residency

The settlement permit, governed by Section 18c of the Residence Act, carries no expiry date and places no restrictions on employment type

Applicants must satisfy seven specific conditions, including language proficiency, pension contributions, and financial self-sufficiency

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Source: YEN.com.gh