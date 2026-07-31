Canada's government has officially published the medical conditions that can result in a visa application being denied on health grounds

The four conditions span both infectious diseases and behavioural concerns, revealing the broad scope of Canada's medical admissibility rules

Canadian authorities have outlined two specific reasons that justify refusing entry on medical grounds, tied to public health and safety

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Canada has published the medical conditions under which a foreigner's visa application may be refused, listing the criteria on its official government website.

Canada publishes 4 medical conditions that could stop foreigners getting visas. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Bloomberg/Ashley L Duffus

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian government confirmed that applicants found to be living with or exhibiting any of the specified conditions risk having their visa denied on medical grounds.

The four conditions are tuberculosis, syphilis, loss of physical or mental abilities, and unpredictable or violent behaviour.

Why Canada refuses visas on medical grounds

Canadian authorities were clear that a rejection of this kind is not made arbitrarily. Two distinct justifications underpin any refusal based on health: the applicant's condition could pose a risk to public health within Canada, or it could represent a threat to public safety.

In both scenarios, the government's stated position is that the well-being of people already living in the country takes precedence over granting entry to an applicant whose circumstances raise concern.

The inclusion of tuberculosis and syphilis reflects the well-documented public health risks associated with both infectious diseases.

However, the scope of Canada's admissibility criteria extends well beyond communicable illness, as the listing of loss of physical or mental abilities and unpredictable or violent behaviour demonstrates.

What Canada visa applicants need to know

Prospective applicants are generally required to undergo an immigration medical examination as part of the visa process.

During that examination, a designated medical officer assesses the applicant's health status against Canada's admissibility criteria. The outcome of the assessment can directly determine whether the application proceeds or is refused.

The publication of these criteria offers clarity to prospective immigrants and visitors about the health-related standards Canada applies when evaluating entry applications.

UAE's health conditions that lead to work permit rejection

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE government had published requirements stating that foreign nationals must be free of all communicable diseases to qualify for a work or residence permit.

Two specific health conditions were named on the UAE's official government website as examples that could lead to an outright permit rejection.

Applicants from Africa and other regions are typically required to undergo a medical fitness examination as part of the permit process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh