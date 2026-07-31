Jesse Bisiwu has completed a move to Barcelona from Club NXT, signing a contract that runs until June 2031

The 18-year-old winger made 36 appearances in Belgium's Challenger Pro League before his move to Spain

Bisiwu holds both Belgian and Ghanaian nationality, making him eligible to represent the Black Stars in the future

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FC Barcelona has secured the signing of highly rated Belgian-Ghanaian winger Jesse Bisiwu from Club Brugge, with the 18-year-old putting pen to paper on a deal that runs until June 2031.

The exciting attacker joins the Catalan giants with a growing reputation and has already drawn comparisons to first-team star Lamine Yamal because of his pace, dribbling ability and direct style of play.

Jesse Bisiwu, the Belgian-Ghanaian wonderkid, joins FC Barcelona on a five-year deal from Club Brugge. Photo by Jurij Kodrun - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Although still in the early stages of his career, Bisiwu arrives with valuable senior and European youth experience.

The reigning La Liga champions believe he has the qualities to develop into one of the club's brightest young talents as he begins his journey with Barça Atlètic.

Bisiwu's journey to Barcelona

The 18-year-old started his football education at OH Leuven before joining Club Brugge on a free transfer.

He spent the last three seasons with Club NXT, the Belgian club's reserve team, where he continued his rapid development.

According to Transfermarkt, the winger made 36 appearances in Belgium's Challenger Pro League, registering two goals and two assists.

Watch a compilation of Bisiwu, as shared on X:

He also impressed in the UEFA Youth League, scoring three goals and providing one assist in 14 appearances.

Standing at 1.85 metres, Bisiwu combines physical strength with technical quality. Barcelona highlighted those attributes when unveiling their latest recruit.

Reacting to the acquisition, Barcelona wrote in a statement:

"With Bisiwu's arrival, Barça have gained a winger with a great future ahead of him due to his pace, strength and dribbling ability,"

Jesse Bisiwu: Barcelona Sign Belgian-Ghanaian Wonderkid Compared to Lamine Yamal. Photo by Chris Ricco - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Can Jesse Bisiwu play for Ghana?

Yes. Jesse Eugen Bisiwu holds both Belgian and Ghanaian nationality, making him eligible to represent either country at the senior international level.

While he has developed entirely within Belgium's football system, his Ghanaian heritage keeps the door open for the Black Stars.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will now hope to convince the teenager to commit to Ghana before Belgium make their move.

For now, Bisiwu's immediate focus will be establishing himself at Barça Atlètic, a proven pathway to Barcelona's first team.

If his development continues at its current pace, both Barcelona and Ghana could soon have a special talent on their hands.

Barcelona beat Real Madrid to sign teenage sensation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona beat rivals Real Madrid to secure an agreement for highly rated Spanish youngster Mateo Junza.

The Catalan giants moved swiftly to complete the deal after identifying the teenager as a key prospect for the future.

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Source: YEN.com.gh