Sergei Indeikin, an operational manager at FIDE, travelled to Abuja in August to oversee a major chess championship

His family told Russian media he contracted a severe form of malaria during the Nigeria work trip

FIDE announced his death on August 23 but described the cause only as a 'sudden illness'

Sergei Indeikin, a 36-year-old operational manager and delegate of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), has died after falling critically ill following an official work trip to Nigeria, with his family attributing his death to malaria contracted during the visit.

Malaria reportedly claims the life of Russian chess official after a trip to Nigeria. Photo credit: @MacDanielsBlog

Source: Twitter

Indeikin travelled to Abuja in early August to help oversee the FIDE World Amateur Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, which ran from 1 to 8 August. FIDE's own tournament coverage confirmed him among the officials in attendance.

Family describes a rapid and devastating decline

His mother, Tatiana, speaking to Russian business newspaper Izvestia on 24 August, said her son's health collapsed within two weeks of his return. "He had already arrived. And he arrived in Perm. He was admitted to the hospital; it was too late. He had a very rapid-onset illness. The most severe form," she said.

His father, Alexander, told Russian outlet Argumenty i Fakty that Indeikin first began feeling unwell while in Uzbekistan, where he had stopped after leaving Nigeria. He subsequently flew to Moscow before travelling on to Perm to stay with his mother, at which point his condition deteriorated sharply and an ambulance was called. Alexander said FIDE colleagues who had accompanied his son described symptoms consistent with malaria.

Alexander also revealed that Indeikin had taken precautions before the trip, travelling from Pyatigorsk specifically to receive a vaccination ahead of his Nigeria visit. He noted, however, that the vaccine was understood to reduce risk rather than eliminate it entirely. Russian outlet Lenta.ru separately reported that Indeikin was believed to have been bitten by an infected mosquito during the Abuja tournament.

FIDE Mourns but Does Not Confirm Cause of Death

FIDE announced Indeikin's passing on 23 August through its official X account, @FIDE_chess, describing it as the result of a "sudden illness" without specifying any medical details. Its statement read: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague Sergei Indeikin, FIDE Operational Manager, following a sudden illness."

The federation paid tribute to his contributions since 2021, noting his involvement in some of chess's most prestigious events, including World Championship matches, World Cups, Candidates Tournaments, and World Rapid and Blitz Championships.

Indeikin is survived by his wife and daughter. While his family and several Russian media outlets have linked his death to malaria contracted in Nigeria, FIDE has not independently confirmed that account. The Nigeria Chess Federation had not issued any comment at the time of writing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh