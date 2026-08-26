Ghanaian football fan Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, known as Powder Man, addressed allegations of visa and travel fraud on social media on August 24, 2026

Kailani Kpa claimed he had voluntarily visited the police station and insisted he had given money to agents, not kept it for himself

The viral sensation appeared before Accra Circuit Court 9 on Wednesday, August 26 and was granted GH¢400,000 bail with three sureties

Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, the Ghanaian football fan widely recognised as "Powder Man," broke his silence on social media two days before his court appearance, addressing allegations of visa and travel fraud linked to money he received from individuals seeking to travel abroad.

World Cup Powder Man Kailani Kpa is in a legal battle over an alleged visa fraud case. Image credit: Kailani Ibrahim Kpa

Source: Facebook

In a post published on August 24, 2026, Kpa disputed the narrative that had been circulating the case, insisting he had taken the initiative to engage with authorities rather than wait to be apprehended.

"I am the one who went to the police station; nobody came & arrested me," he wrote.

Kailani Kpa points finger at agents

A central part of Powder Man's public statement was an attempt to shift accountability toward travel agents he claims received funds from him.

He explained that he had been in contact with several of those agents but accused them of failing to take any meaningful steps to resolve the situation.

"I'm mentioning all the agents I gave money to so that they will know nothing is with me," he stated.

Kailani Kpa also flatly rejected any characterisation of his conduct as theft, writing:

"It's part of life. I never stole from anyone."

His remarks suggested he viewed himself as an intermediary rather than the principal party responsible for the funds in question.

Court grants Powder Man bail, case adjourned

Two days after his post, Kpa appeared before Accra Circuit Court 9 on August 26, 2026.

The court granted him bail set at GH¢400,000 with three sureties. Under the bail conditions, one surety must be justified, while the remaining two must be close family relatives.

The matter has been adjourned to September 28, 2026.

Kpa first came to national and international attention during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, when footage of him spraying white powder while enthusiastically cheering on the Black Stars spread rapidly online, earning him his now-familiar nickname.

The allegations against him are yet to be proven in court, and he remains presumed innocent as proceedings continue.

The Facebook post of Kailani Kpa is below.

Victim of Kailani's alleged visa fraud speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that victims in the alleged visa fraud case involving Black Stars supporter Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, popularly known as “Powder Man,” have spoken out about the money they claim they paid him.

One alleged victim claimed he sold his car on Ibrahim’s advice, only to be told later to wait for a different visa arrangement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh