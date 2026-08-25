Denmark published the conditions under which foreign nationals living in the country can qualify to serve in its military

Applicants must pass physical and psychological evaluations, and their command of Danish will be assessed for combat readiness

The Danish military has restricted certain roles, with cadet training at service academies reserved exclusively for Danish citizens

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Denmark has published the official conditions under which foreign nationals residing in the country may qualify to serve in its armed forces, with the requirements detailed on the Danish military's official website.

Denmark announces how foreigners can become members of its army. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Martin Sylvest Andersen/Global Images Ukraine/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

According to the authorities, foreigners are eligible to serve either under the same conditions applied to Danish conscripts or by committing to longer-term contracts and completing specialist training programmes.

Danish Army requirements for foreign nationals

Residency is the starting point for any prospective applicant. A foreign national must already be living in Denmark before their application can be considered. Danish military officials have indicated they will also weigh whether an applicant is actively pursuing permanent residency or citizenship, or whether they hold an established connection to the country.

Beyond residency, the process involves several additional steps. Each application is assessed individually rather than through a standardised process, and all submissions must be made in writing. Candidates are then required to undergo both a physical and a psychological evaluation before they can be declared fit for duty.

Language assessment and role restrictions

One of the more distinctive elements of the process is the language evaluation. Danish authorities assess whether an applicant's command of the Danish language is sufficient for them to function effectively within a military unit, particularly under combat conditions. The emphasis on language reflects the operational demands of serving alongside colleagues where clear and immediate communication can be critical.

It is also important to note that not all military roles are available to foreign nationals. The Danish military has confirmed that cadet training at its service academies remains exclusively open to Danish citizens. This means that while foreigners can serve, the range of positions accessible to them is limited compared to those available to nationals.

The statement published by Danish authorities reads: "Foreign nationals may serve in the Danish military, either under the same conditions as Danish conscripts or by signing longer-term contracts and undergoing specialist education.

To apply for this opportunity, you must already live in Denmark, and it will be taken into account whether you are in the process of applying for permanent residency or citizenship, or whether you already have a special connection with Denmark."

The official guidelines further state:

"As a foreign national, you must apply in writing to be considered for service, and you must pass a physical and psychological evaluation to be declared fit for military duty. During this evaluation, it will also be taken into account whether your command of the Danish language will enable you to function properly in a military unit under combat conditions."

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Source: YEN.com.gh