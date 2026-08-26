UEFA has 'banned' Liverpool from playing Real Madrid at Anfield in the upcoming Champions League season

The Reds hosted Los Blancos in both the 2024/25 and 2025/26 group stages, triggering the restriction

The rule applies only to the league phase, meaning a knockout-stage fixture between the two clubs at Anfield remains entirely possible

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Liverpool will not be able to host Real Madrid at Anfield in the 2026/27 Champions League league phase because of a UEFA rule.

Liverpool and Real Madrid will not cross paths in the 2026/27 Champions League league phase at Anfield. Photos by Michael Regan and Kevin Voigt.

Source: Getty Images

Why Liverpool cannot host Real Madrid again

The regulation is designed by the European football governing body to prevent the same home-and-away fixture from being repeated across three consecutive seasons.

This means that if two clubs meet in consecutive league phases with the same team hosting both matches, they cannot be paired in the same configuration for a third straight season.

Liverpool have hosted Real Madrid in each of the previous two campaigns. As a result, if the sides are drawn together again, the fixture would have to be played at the Santiago Bernabéu.

UEFA's regulation states:

"If any teams that already played against each other in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League in the 2024/25 season are again drawn against each other, with the same home team, in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League in this 2025/26 season, those teams will not be able to be drawn against each other with the same home team in the 2026/27 season."

The rule does not mean Liverpool are permanently barred from hosting Real Madrid. It applies only to the league-phase draw.

If the teams are paired again, UEFA would adjust Liverpool's fixtures to ensure they still have four home and four away matches.

Liverpool and Real Madrid could still meet

The restriction does not apply to the knockout stages. Liverpool could therefore host Real Madrid in a knockout tie if the draw produces that matchup.

The clubs have developed a fierce European rivalry in recent years, meeting seven times since 2017/18, including two Champions League finals.

Watch Real Madrid's win over Liverpool in the 2022 UCL final, as shared on YouTube:

Liverpool have won only four of their 13 meetings overall, with all four victories coming without conceding a goal, according to UEFA.

So, while the rule may prevent another Real Madrid visit to Anfield during the league phase, the Bernabéu remains an option — and a knockout meeting could still bring the Spanish giants back to Merseyside.

5 teams banned from Champions League

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that five clubs have been banned from playing in the UEFA Champions League or European Cup at different points in the competition’s history.

Despite their hopes of competing for the famous trophy, serious violations led to their exclusion from the tournament.

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Source: YEN.com.gh