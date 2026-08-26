The Controller and Accountant-General's Department issued a directive on August 24, 2026, warning government workers of an impending salary suspension

Government employees whose NIA details are missing or mismatched on the payroll system face losing their pay from September 15, 2026

The CAGD has instructed HR departments across MDAs to identify and correct affected employee records before the deadline

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Government workers in Ghana risk having their salaries withheld from September 15, 2026, if their National Identification Authority details are not correctly captured on the government payroll system.

Government workers in Ghana risk salary suspension from 15 September 2026 if NIA details are incorrect. Image credit: JDM/Facebook

Source: UGC

The Controller and Accountant-General's Department issued the warning in a statement on August 24, 2026, directing Human Resource departments across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to take immediate action to correct employee records before the deadline.

Why Ghana Card details matter for payroll

In an August 26, 2026 report by citinewsroom, the fresh directive follows the rollout of an upgraded Employee Payslip system, known as E-Payslip, which exposed a number of inconsistencies in how employee identity data had been recorded.

The CAGD found that some workers had NIA numbers on the payroll that did not match their actual NIA records, while others had no NIA details captured at all.

"Employees who do not have valid NIA details on the payroll system will have their salaries suspended with effect from 15th September, 2026," Controller and Accountant-General Kwasi Agyei stated in a separate notice.

The Department described the measure as necessary groundwork for an upcoming nationwide employee re-verification exercise.

What affected government workers must do

Human Resource officers have been asked to check their institutions' corporate email accounts for lists of flagged employees and act accordingly.

Where corrections are needed, HR departments must submit the affected employee's application for correction alongside a cover letter from the head of the institution, authorising the change or insertion.

All documents must then be forwarded to the CAGD for validation.

The Department also clarified that, under Regulation 9 of the National Identity Register (Amended) Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2523), physical NIA cards are no longer required for submission or inspection.

Employees are instead required to ensure that their NIA numbers and related identity details are accurately reflected in the payroll system through their respective HR heads.

The CAGD urged all employees and institutions to meet the September 15 deadline to prevent any disruption to salary payments.

Ghana Teacher Promotions: Ghana Education Service Clarifies Salary Issues For Promoted Teachers. Credit: RODWORKS/Taylor Weidman

Source: Getty Images

GES clarifies salary issues for promoted teachers

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has told newly promoted teachers to disregard any instructions directing them to submit application letters, promotion letters, or supporting documents as part of a salary adjustment process.

Management issued the clarification after receiving complaints from a number of recently promoted teachers who had been told to gather and submit documentation for their salaries to be updated to reflect their new ranks.

According to GES management, the standard procedure has always been that teachers promoted to a new rank are automatically placed on the corresponding salary scale, without any requirement for them to submit personal applications or supporting paperwork.

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Source: YEN.com.gh