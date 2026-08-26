Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected MTN Ghana's reported GHS20 million donation offer for Ghanaian victims of xenophobic attacks in South Africa

The Mahama Administration said it had already made adequate financial provision for ongoing evacuations and reintegration of affected Ghanaians

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa conveyed the government's position directly to MTN's Board Chair and CEO on August 14, 2026

The government has publicly declined an offer from MTN Ghana to donate GHS20 million towards supporting Ghanaian nationals affected by recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa, stating that the government has already made sufficient provision for the effort.

Media reports attributed the intended donation to remarks made by MTN Board Chairman Dr Ishmael Yamson in an interview.

Ghana Rejects MTN's GHS20 Million Donation for Xenophobia Victims

Source: Facebook

While the government acknowledged and praised the gesture, it said accepting the funds was unnecessary given existing arrangements already in place.

The Ministry confirmed that the Mahama Administration's position had already been communicated to MTN's leadership before the public statement was issued.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa met with the company's Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer on 14 August 2026, during which the government formally conveyed its decision not to accept the donation.

The Ministry stated that the administration had made adequate financial arrangements to support the ongoing evacuation and reintegration of Ghanaians returning from South Africa, and was therefore not in a position to accept external funding for the exercise.

Transparency Pledge on Evacuation Costs

The Ministry assured the public that a full account of all costs incurred during the evacuation would be released once the exercise was completed, in keeping with the government's stated commitment to transparency and accountability.

Officials also reaffirmed that the welfare of Ghanaians remained the administration's highest priority, and that the government would continue to provide financial support to every citizen brought back from the affected areas.

In closing remarks, the Ministry emphasised that Ghana remained committed to maintaining a favourable business environment for all international companies operating in the country, regardless of their country of origin, signalling that the decision to decline the donation carried no adverse implications for MTN's operations in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh