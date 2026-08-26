Kailani Ibrahim, popularly known as “Powder Man,” appeared before the Accra Circuit Court over alleged visa and travel fraud

He was accused of collecting money from several people after promising to arrange trips to Canada, Nicaragua and the United States

Footage of the viral Black Stars supporter arriving at court showed him escorted by police while wearing a face mask and green hoodie

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Kailani Ibrahim, the Ghanaian who went viral as "Pwder Man" for the Black Stars during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has appeared before the Accra Circuit Court following his arrest over alleged visa and travel fraud.

"Powder Man" Kailani Ibrahim appears before the Accra Circuit Court in connection with alleged visa and travel fraud. Image credit: Akwasi Bugati

Source: UGC

Ibrahim was arrested by the Ghana Police Service's Documentation and Visa Fraud Unit.

He is alleged to have collected money from several people after promising to arrange travel to Canada, Nicaragua, and the United States, with the promised trips never materialising.

Unconfirmed reports circulating online have put the amount involved at figures ranging from around $30,000 to as high as $82,000, allegedly collected from more than a dozen people.

The number of alleged victims has also been cited variously, with some reports suggesting over 50 people may have been affected.

No official statement detailing the exact figures or victim count has been issued by the Ghana Police Service or the court, and these specific claims remain unconfirmed by authorities at this stage.

He reportedly went into hiding when the trips failed to come through, before his eventual arrest.

"Powder Man" appears at Accra Circuit Court

The report by Nkonkonsa.com had earlier indicated that Ibrahim was due to appear before the court on August 26, 2026, and footage has now emerged appearing to confirm that appearance.

Footage of Ibrahim's arrival at court was shared online by Akwasi Bugati, showing him being escorted into the premises wearing a face mask and a green hoodie, flanked by police.

The X video of "Powder Man" arriving at the Accra Circuit Court is below.

Ghanaians react to "Powder Man's" court appearance

The video triggered a wave of reactions online, with many expressing shock and disappointment over the allegations.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Ekow wrote:

"Losing your freedom over $30,000 is wild. There are so many ways to earn money. Could have been a brand ambassador."

Okatakyie Kwabena Ebo said:

"In life never stress over money to a point that it will take corrupt ways to find it. The end is the stress itself! We're all here to trade and exit. Money is numbers so trade your passion, talent or skills for it and be guided by wisdom to expand!"

𝑳𝒂𝒃𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒂 𝑮𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒏𝒘𝒐𝒐𝒅 commented:

"Powder man has scammed over 50 Ghanaians by promising them visa weii"

DNA added:

"Ah...powder will do the magic in the court room today."

Joeyclerk wrote:

"Nicaragua to USA money pile for him top Donald trump cast boy's work waaaaa"

Powder Man's earlier World Cup funding appeal

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Kailani Ibrahim previously disclosed he had run out of funds while following the Black Stars at the 2026 World Cup, revealing he had self-funded his entire trip, including visas and flights from Accra to Toronto, Toronto to Boston, and Boston to Philadelphia.

He appealed to the Ghanaian government, the GFA, and businesspeople for support to continue supporting the team, a plea that drew significant public sympathy at the time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh