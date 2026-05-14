Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo tragically passed away at 40 from metastatic kidney cancer on Monday, May 11, 2026

His passing triggered questions about his marital status, with close associates indicating he had a wife

Actress Omoni Oboli and Uche Jombo, who have met the late actor's wife, have shared details about her

It is no longer a secret that actor Alexx Ekubo was a married man at the time of his unfortunate demise on Monday, May 11, 2026.

Tributes from his friends and close associates have indicated that he had tied the knot away from the prying eyes of the media.

Uche Jombo and Omoni Oboli share new details about Alexx Ekubo's wife and marriage. Photo source: @alexxekubo, @uchejombo

Source: Instagram

Ekubo, 40, passed away at the Evercare Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment.

What caused Alexx Ekubo's death?

Initially, it had been widely reported that the 40-year-old actor had suffered complications from liver cancer.

However, an official statement from the actor's family indicated that he had actually succumbed to metastatic kidney cancer.

"Throughout this difficult journey, he bore his pain with remarkable strength, unwavering faith, and enduring hope, believing that one day his testimony would be shared with the world," the statement added.

Following the confirmation of his passing, social media has been flooded with many questions as the actor's whereabouts had been unknown because he had gone off social media for a long time.

His last post on social media was in December 2024.

See Alexx Ekubo's family's statement on Instagram below:

Was Alexx Ekubo married before he passed away?

One of the many lingering questions since Alexx Ekubo's passing has been about his marital status.

While many may not have known because he went off social media, the actor did not die a bachelor.

Grace Makun, the wife of Yomi Casual, one of the close friends of the deceased, first hinted at Alexx Ekubo's marriage when she mentioned his wife in an emotional tribute online.

"Your parents, siblings, wife, gang, colleagues, fans ahhhh. My boyzzz. Your bond even makes me, as a wife, dey jealous of you guys. We love you, Ikuku," she wrote.

See Grace Makun's Instagram post below:

A part of the actor's family's statement confirming his passing also referred to him as a husband.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Son, Brother, and Friend, Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke."

Grace Makun speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife in emotional tribute. Photo source: @fabjewels, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Who is Alexx Ekubo's wife?

The information about Alexx Ekubo's marriage and wife became more concrete when two of his Nollywood colleagues, Uche Jombo and Omoni Oboli, confirmed it in the tributes.

Uche Jombo meets Alexx Ekubo's wife

Uche Jombo shared a video of Ekubo, and in her caption, she indicated that she had visited his house and met his wife.

According to her, even though they talked through tears, they still had to laugh at some point.

"As we sat around your wife today talking about you, through the tears came heavy laughter, and I looked around and said …this is so Alex! Thank you, brother, for the memories, lessons, conversations and love!"

See Uche Jombo's Instagram post below:

Omoni Oboli on Alexx Ekubo's wife, marriage

Omoni Oboli also shared photos and chats with Alexx Ekubo on Instagram, indicating how he had been a good friend to her.

In her caption, the actress talked about Ekubo's marriage, disclosing that he had been living in marital bliss for two years.

According to her, the late actor's wife was a gorgeous woman.

"I take solace in the fact that you lived the last 2 years of your life on your own terms, away from the noise in the cutest love bubble with your gorgeous wife💝," she said.

See Omoni Oboli's Instagram post below:

Alexx Ekubo’s last appearance emerges after death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man had posted a video of Alexx Ekubo’s appearance months before his demise.

The video showed the late actor looking ill and frail as he attended his sister’s traditional wedding in December 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh