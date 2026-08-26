Babette Van Aalst, mother of KiDi's son Zane, stepped out publicly at KiDi's album listening session in Accra on Tuesday, August 25, 2026

The event, hosted by Oshew Media at Array Restaurant in Osu, featured a Q&A segment where KiDi made a heartfelt on-stage declaration about his son

Popular Ghanaian blogger Sammy Kay Media captured the moment, which has since drawn widespread attention online

Babette Van Aalst, the renowned creative and producer, who is also the mother of Ghanaian Afropop star KiDi's son Zane, made a rare public appearance at the singer's album listening session held at Array Restaurant in Osu, Accra, on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

Babette Van Aalst, the mother of KiDi's son Zane, makes a rare appearance at the singer's album listening session. Photo source: @kidimusic, @oshewmedia

Source: Instagram

The event, which was captured and shared by popular Ghanaian blogger Sammy Kay Media, brought together several high-profile personalities, including Ama Burland, Cina Soul, Dulcie Boateng, Lasmid, Doreen Avio, Adwoa Noella, Charlie Dior and others under one roof.

Footage from the evening showed a lively Q&A segment on stage, with a colourful animated graphic displayed on a large screen behind the seated subject and an enthusiastic crowd filling the venue.

During the 'Where Do We Go From Here' album session, a heartwarming moment ensued as KiDi's son Zane called to also ask his father a question.

KiDi's emotional declaration to his son

During the Q&A portion of the night, KiDi's son Zane directed a question at his father, asking how much he had helped him in his life.

The ex-Lynx Entertainment signee's response left little room for ambiguity.

He said:

"Infinity to infinity, from infinity to infinity. My number one inspiration, I love you," he said, drawing a warm reaction from the crowd before cheekily adding, "You please, but please go to bed. It's time to see. I love you."

In the trending footage, Babette, avoiding the cameras, was visibly emotional as she handed over her smartphone for her son to interact with his father during the adorable moment.

The exchange, laced with warmth and humour, quickly drew attention online, with many noting her presence at the session as a significant moment given how rarely she appears at public events connected to the singer.

Babette Van Aalst's rare public outing

Babette Van Aalst tends to keep a low profile despite her connection to one of Ghana's biggest music acts.

Her appearance at the listening session, therefore, caught the eye of fans and followers who have long been curious about her relationship with KiDi and her role in young Zane's life.

The Instagram videos of Babette Van Aalst's appearance at the event are below:

KiDi announces departure from Lynx Entertainment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian musician KiDi's departure from Lynx Entertainment, a move that has ignited discussions across social media.

As fans speculate about the reasons behind his exit, the singer's transition to independence raises questions about his future and the direction of his music career.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh