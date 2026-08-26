The US Department of State has opened applications for its 2027 Spring and Summer Student Internship Programme, with a September 1 deadline

Selected interns will spend 10 weeks working across areas including policy analysis, consular services, and high-level diplomatic engagements

Applicants must be US citizens with a minimum 3.2 GPA, though US military veterans are also eligible under a separate pathway

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The US Department of State has announced that applications are now open for its 2027 Spring and Summer Student Internship Programme, with all submissions required before September 1, 2026.

The announcement was made on the department's official careers Facebook page, inviting students and recent graduates to apply for a structured 10-week placement focused on hands-on diplomatic work.

The US Department of State invites applications for its 2027 Spring and Summer Student Internship Programme, offering 10 weeks of hands-on diplomatic experience. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the internship involves

Interns will be assigned to either a domestic office or an overseas diplomatic facility, where duties range from policy research and economic analysis to consular services, public diplomacy, and logistical support for international conferences and high-level official visits.

The department noted that previous interns have contributed to congressionally mandated reports, participated in negotiations, and monitored international media. Those with scientific or technical backgrounds may work on issues such as arms control or infectious disease, while candidates with management expertise can be placed in roles covering budgets, human resources, or information systems.

All selected interns are required to work 40 hours per week and attend a mandatory orientation in Washington, D.C. The programme covers reasonable travel expenses to and from both the orientation and the internship location.

Who can apply

Eligibility is open to four categories of applicants. Current undergraduate students must be enrolled at an accredited two- or four-year institution, have completed at least 60 credit hours by the start of the internship, and hold a minimum GPA of 3.2. Current graduate students must be enrolled at least part-time at an accredited institution and meet the same GPA requirement. Recent graduates from either undergraduate or graduate programmes are also eligible, provided they completed their degree within two years of the internship start date and achieved a minimum 3.2 GPA.

The fourth pathway is open to US military veterans who have served on active duty at any point within the two years preceding the internship start date and hold at least a high school diploma or equivalent.

All applicants, regardless of pathway, must be US citizens at the time of application, be at least 18 years old, and be able to obtain and maintain a Secret-level security clearance. Proof of medical insurance, including international coverage for overseas placements, is also required, with interns responsible for any personal medical expenses incurred during the programme.

Individuals who have previously taken part in the State Department's Student Internship Programme, the US Foreign Service Internship, or the Foreign Service Fellowship Programme are not eligible to apply.

US Embassy Ghana announces two high-paying jobs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy in Ghana had opened applications for two communications roles.

The US Embassy announced vacancies for the positions of Press and Media Specialist and Press and Media Coordinator.

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Source: YEN.com.gh